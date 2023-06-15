OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday got right down to business, approving two ordinances aimed at addressing problems with juveniles and adjourning in about seven minutes.

In unanimous votes, and with no comments from the public, council approved a change in the city’s curfew for juveniles to 11 p.m., instead of 1 a.m., and another ordinance that bans backpacks and other bags from the Boardwalk as of 8 p.m. each night.

City officials said the ordinance will take effect immediately, and so will be in force over Father's Day weekend, expected to be the most crowded since Memorial Day this month.

That weekend, large crowds of young people gathered on the Boardwalk, leading to disruptions, including fights, public intoxication, property damage and shoplifting.

Afterward, the city took exceptional steps to address the issue, including a decision to shut down beaches starting at 8 p.m. each night this summer. After the meeting Thursday, Mayor Jay Gillian said there have been some complaints, but he said most people understand that changes needed to be made.

Crowds of juveniles have been an issue in multiple beach towns for the past two summers. Until recently, Ocean City had adopted a tolerant approach, allowing teens to gather on the beach at night, with police keeping an eye on things.

The crowds over Memorial Day weekend convinced the city that was no longer a viable option. Gillian said the city had to act, and not only for the businesses and tourists.

“This is about kids and taking care of our kids,” said Gillian after the meeting. “Not holding kids accountable is bad for them.”

While several area officials have pointed to Trenton as the cause of the problems, citing new limits on how police can interact with juveniles, Gillian has said multiple times that he is not interested in blame.

Still, he said local officials were “dumbfounded” by the changes enacted as part of the bills legalizing cannabis in New Jersey.

The changes limit when police can search someone under 18 and remove the smell of alcohol and marijuana as probable cause of a crime that could allow a search.

For many nonviolent offenses, including underage alcohol possession, all police can do is issue a warning.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman has described the changes as effectively legalizing underage drinking.

Gillian has said the city’s police will be reasonable, and that, for instance, a mother with a diaper bag has nothing to worry about.

But at the same time, city attorney Dottie McCrosson has said police will not use profiling in the application of the law.

“The ordinance applies to everyone,” she said Thursday.

“We’re not going to go after anybody. If somebody’s doing something wrong, we’re going to hold them accountable,” Gillian said. “There’s going to be some common sense here.”

When the ordinances were introduced two weeks ago, also at a special meeting, residents and business owners packed council chambers upstairs in City Hall. Many had suggestions about the ordinance proposals, or spoke about the issues with juveniles.

This time, few people attended the 1 p.m. meeting, and there was little discussion among council members.

Tourism officials are projecting a busy summer at the Jersey Shore this year, declaring the economy fully recovered from the precipitous drop of 2020, when pandemic-related restrictions were in effect. City officials say things have been calm on the Boardwalk since Memorial Day weekend but wanted the new rules in effect for this weekend, which is expected to see a considerable turnout.

“Labor Day will be here before you know it,” Gillian said.

Elsewhere in Cape May County, Cape May City Council plans to consider an ordinance defining some violations as “disturbing the peace,” a method other communities have adopted to address juvenile issues.

Council introduced the ordinance in a unanimous vote June 7, with a public hearing and final vote planned for 3 p.m. July 3 at City Hall, 643 Washington St. At the recent meeting, members of council said police requested the change.

If approved, the ordinance would define several minor violations as a breach of the peace.

So far, Cape May has not seen the sort of problems with crowds of juveniles that have prompted responses in other communities, Mayor Zack Mullock said Wednesday, but he said it makes sense for the city to take action.

“We just don’t want to be the only town that doesn’t make any changes,” he said.