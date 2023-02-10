The community is invited to donate items to the Ocean City Board of Realtors' Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive through Feb. 28.
This year's project will benefit both the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City and the Humane Society of Ocean City. Non-perishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, ShopRite and Acme gift cards can be donated for the food cupboard, and cat food, dog and cat treats, rabbit pellets, gift cards to Tractor Supply, PetSmart and more for the Humane Society.
Donations can be dropped off at 405 22nd St. For more information, call 609-399-0128 or email vicki@ocbor.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.