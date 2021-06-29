Ocean City bike parade set to roll, but future is uncertain for SOCIA

OCEAN CITY — The Independence Day bike parade through the south end of the island will ride again this year, set to begin 10 a.m. Saturday at 40th Street and Asbury Avenue, but the organization that has sponsored it for decades is on the ropes.
“We might have to disband,” said Phyllis Bonner, one of a dwindling number of members of the South Ocean City Improvement Association, the civic organization that has presented the parade for decades.
Members say SOCIA has been active for more than a century. But over the past 20 years, membership has steadily waned. Where it once had hundreds of active members, there are now fewer than 75. And those involved are getting older, Bonner said.
“I’m 85 years old,” said John Fallon, the longtime president of the group. Many young families are too busy to get involved, he said, and those who are interested soon back out when they realize the time commitment required.
“We went from 15 board members to about five. There’s just not enough of us to do it anymore,” Fallon said.
The organization was once just one of several civic groups in the city, organized around neighborhoods rather than advocating for specific issues. SOCIA once presented beach concerts, raised funds and directed food drives, undertook beautification efforts, presented speakers and more.
The annual bike parade has been the group’s signature event, with thousands of children decorating their bikes in red, white and blue and riding — or being pushed in decorated strollers — about a mile and a half along Central Avenue to a playground at 53rd Street.
Like many activities, the parade was canceled for 2020 to avoid any gathering that could further spread COVID-19. According to Fallon, with limited membership and dwindling funds, the bike parade seemed unlikely for 2021 as well.
According to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen, the city joined with a group of local residents and the Chamber of Commerce to make sure the event went ahead this year. Bonner described the intervention as just in the nick of time to save the tradition.
“It’s a big deal for the south end. I’m glad someone is taking it over,” said Rosemary Winterbottom, an Ocean City resident whose grandchildren visit from Virginia each year and participate in the parade. Sean Hendricks, 10, and Hadley Hendricks, 8, decorate their bikes each year, and their family makes up T-shirts.
Multiple families participate in the parade, some building elaborate themed floats or working on group costumes. Winterbottom said Sean and Hadley were upset when it looked like the parade would not take place.
“They were able to understand why in 2020 it was canceled because of the pandemic,” she said.
It’s one of two bike parades over the weekend on the island, with the Garden Civic Association’s parade still on for Sunday, starting at the parking lot at the foot of the Ocean City-Longport bridge and continuing along East Atlantic Boulevard to Beach Road. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the parade set to begin at 10.
Police keep the routes of both parades closed to traffic. Both are free for participants.
The city has had the bike parades on either end of the barrier island for many years, an integral part of many families’ July 4 visits. This year will see the return of several events that were canceled for 2020, including the fireworks set for 9 p.m. Sunday to be launched form a beachfront barge at Ninth Street. Before that, a kite flying contest and more are planned starting 7 p.m. near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, and the Ocean City Pops will perform a free patriotic concert Saturday at Carey Stadium near the beach at Fifth Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Fallon plans to head over to the South Ocean City parade Saturday, around the corner from his second-floor home, to see if he can help out as he has for so many years. Once the holiday is over, the future of SOCIA remains uncertain.
Organizers hope publicity will encourage potential new members to come forward. But Bonner recognizes that both spouses work in many families and that everyone has extensive demands on their time.
“We’re not hopeful,” she acknowledged. SOCIA could be done before the end of the summer.
Those who want to comment, or who are interested in joining the group, may email Fallon at johnastro@comcast.net before July 30, according to a statement released by the group.
“In particular, if you see yourself as a leader for our second century, respond now. We are looking for a full management team,” the statement reads.
