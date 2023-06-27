OCEAN CITY – Despite new limits on access after 8 p.m., residents and visitors will be able to watch the fireworks from the beach on July 4.

Mayor Jay Gillian said in both his recent report to City Council and in a weekly message to residents and visitors that the access has been extended until 10 p.m. that day only, to allow families to view the fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m.

The fireworks go from a barge just offshore near the Music Pier. Most years, people pack the beach and Boardwalk for the event, and throughout the community.

This year, after a Memorial Day weekend that most observers described as out of control, with huge crowds of rowdy teenagers on the beach and Boardwalk, Ocean City enacted a series of new rules this year.

They included an earlier curfew for teens, limits on backpacks on the Boardwalk at night and a new cutoff for beach access, with beaches closing at 8 p.m. each evening.

Gillian said there have been a lot of questions about what that will mean for the fireworks this year.

“We will extend the curfew to 10 p.m. for that day only, so families can watch the fireworks from the beach. We’re all looking forward to a safe and fun holiday weekend,” Gillian wrote.

He had a similar message at the Thursday City Council meeting.

“We want everybody to have fun,” Gillian said. “I think people are getting the point that Ocean City is not going to tolerate bad behavior anymore.”

City officials have pointed to changes in state law that limit what police can do if a juvenile is suspected of having alcohol or marijuana, even if the officer has seen the contraband. The officer cannot legally search someone underage for alcohol or marijuana.

Gillian supported a state bill that could change things, including removing a risk for police officers of criminal charges related to civil rights violations for searching or detaining those under 18.

The mayor cited Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, A former Ocean City councilman and a Republican representative, in praising the bill. He said it has been moved forward by an Assembly committee and could come for a vote this week.

“It would give police the authority to search juveniles with alcohol in plain sight, and it would remove the threat of criminal charges for deprivation of civil rights against officers who try to enforce the law,” Gillian said.

McClellan said on Tuesday that the bill was in committee in both the Senate and the Assembly, and, if approved, could come for a full vote on Friday.

Gillian described the proposal as common sense and bi-partisan, and said state representatives should work with shore towns to move the measure forward. In his Friday message, Gillian cited Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald and state Sen. Jim Beach.

“I also want to thank Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, and the New Jersey State PBA for their help in drafting the legislation,” Gillian said.

The city has multiple events planned for the weekend, including July 4 bike parades in the Gardens section of the north end and in the south end of town, and there is a kite flying competition started at 7 p.m. near the Music Pier that day.