Ocean City beach tags go on sale this weekend after recent price increase

OCEAN CITY — Seasonal beach tags for summer 2023, for which the governing body recently agreed to raise prices, will go on sale starting Saturday.
Seasonal tags for 2023 are $30 before May 31, after which their price will increase to $35. Only seasonal tags are available, city officials said Wednesday in a news release.
Tags are required for city beachgoers 12 and older between June 3 and Sept. 4.
During the season, weekly ($20) and daily ($10) tags will be available.
OCEAN CITY — Visitors next summer will pay more for the first time in more than a decade to …
Last month, City Council unanimously approved a price increase for beach tags, the first in more than a decade. With the increase, the city estimates it will collect more than $5 million next year from sales.
People are also reading…
Those fees are used to cover the expense of beach operations, including salaries for lifeguards and beach badge checkers, trash removal and maintenance.
Tags will be available at the following locations:
- City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Route 52 Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
- Henry Knight Building (12th Street and Haven Avenue): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
- Aquatic & Fitness Center (17th Street and Simpson Avenue): 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- 46th Street Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.