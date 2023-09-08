OCEAN CITY — With a price increase taking effect this summer, the city made about $2 million more from beach tags even as it sold fewer tags overall, according to preliminary numbers released Thursday.

The city brought in a little over $6 million from beach tag sales, according to information released by city public information officer Doug Bergen, who described that as a 52.5% increase compared to 2022. The city brought in about $4 million in tag sales the year before.

In 2021, seen as a banner year after the COVID-19 restrictions of 2020, the city took in more than $4.2 million.

A cool June and a limited number of beach tag inspectors may have reduced the number of tags sold compared to previous years. Many businesses cited difficulty in hiring staff over the summer, and Bergen said the beach tag program was no exception.

But he cited the increase in tag costs as the biggest impact on the city’s beach revenue. Last fall, City Council approved increases for all tags for 2023, including a $10 increase in the cost of seasonal tags. Officials said it had been about a decade since the last increase.

With the increase, a seasonal tag for 2023 cost $35, or $30 if purchased by May 31. In 2022, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

The cost of a daily and weekly tag each doubled, from $5 to $10 for a daily tag, and jumping from $10 to $20 for a weekly.

The weekly tags saw the biggest drop in sales this year, according to the city numbers, decreasing by nearly 19% compared to 2022.

“The price increase that went into effect for 2023 is the primary factor in the changes from year to year in both revenue and number of tags sold,” Bergen wrote in an emailed response to questions about tag sales. “The greatest percentage change was in weekly tags, and it appears as if those beachgoers may have opted to spend the extra $15 for a seasonal tag.”

He said the tag numbers were still preliminary, but that the city did not anticipate any significant change in the final report, expected in a week or so.

The number of seasonal tags sold saw the smallest decline, a 4.4% decrease compared to 2022, or 5,680 fewer tags sold. The city sold 122,316 seasonal tags in 2023, compared with 127,996 in 2022. The city sold more tags in season, at the full price, and saw a decrease in the number sold at a discount compared to 2022. This year, there were 7,362 fewer tags sold before May 31, while the discount remained in effect, when compared to 2022. Sales at the in-season rate were up by 1,682 compared to the year before.

For weekly tags, the city sold 46,692 in 2022, compared with 37,854 for 2023, for a decrease of 8,838 tags.

The city sold a lot more daily tags but still sold less than 2023, with a drop of 11.2%. The city sold 177,350 daily tags in 2022, and 157,424 in 2023.

New Jersey courts have found that beach tag sales are supposed to offset the cost to communities of running the beaches.

“By statute, all beach tag revenue must be spent in maintaining and protecting the beach,” Bergen said. That includes funding lifeguards, beach tag inspection staff, daily beach raking and cleaning operations, beach mats and other accessibility amenities, as well as covering the local share of beach replenishment projects and other city expenses connected to the beach.

The total preliminary reported sales were $6,089,390 for the summer.