Ocean City Beach Patrol holds inaugural women's conference
Ocean City Beach Patrol holds inaugural women's conference

The Ocean City Beach Patrol hosted its first ever Women's Lifeguard Conference on Tuesday on the 58th Street Beach. More than 50 women from patrols in South Jersey attended the event.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol hosted its first ever Women's Lifeguard Conference on Tuesday.

The conference was held on the 58th Street Beach, and more than 50 women representing patrols in South Jersey were in attendance, OCPB said in a news release.

The conference was created to advocate for women in leadership roles and encourage camaraderie among women on all patrols, the release stated. The conference allowed participants to share ideas on providing an inclusive environment for all patrol members, work out and hear from speakers who shared their experiences and expertise.

Speakers at the conference included: Super Court Judge Nancy Ridgway, who was the first woman ever hired by Margate Beach Patrol; Sara Werner, the first woman promoted to lieutenant on Cape May Beach patrol; Ventnor City Lt. Meghan Holland; Cape May Point race director Kristen Moorby; and Samantha Vanderslice and Holly Lesser, the first women promoted by the OCBP as resource and training officer lieutenants.

