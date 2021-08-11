Ocean City Beach Patrol holding special tryout for end of summer

OCEAN CITY — Citing a number of college-aged lifeguards returning to school soon, the Beach Patrol will hold a special rookie tryout Sunday.
The patrol will hire a small number of lifeguards to work from Aug. 16 through Labor Day, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a news release. Additional work will also be available in September.
The one-day tryout begins 9 a.m. at the 34th Street lifeguard station.
Potential candidates must be at least 16 and available to work five days a week. Those who are hired also may be eligible to return to the patrol for the 2022 season.
Additionally, the Beach Patrol is hiring EMTs.
For more information or to apply, visit ocnj.us/OCBPTryout.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
