The Ocean City Beach Patrol is holding a series of events this weekend to celebrate the 125th year of the patrol.
“The lifeguard connections run very deep in Ocean City,” said Jack Brooks, 65, the President of the OCBP Alumni Association. “A group of us sat down, and we didn’t look to create one big event but a series of events that are good for the city and we can tag onto them and amplify the fact that the beach patrol is a part of them all.”
There was a flag-raising ceremony Thursday morning on the Boardwalk with Ocean City lifeguards who served in the U.S. Military. The O.C. patrol was then part of the Ocean City Baby Parade, with several junior lifeguards in surfboats. A lecture was held Thursday night on the history of surf rescue at the Ocean City Free Public Library.
On Friday, the OCBP Alumni Association will distribute lunches to all current Ocean City lifeguards. Friday is the day of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Margate, and Ocean City will compete, as always.
The OCBP Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall at the Ocean City Free Public Library. Rachel Boudart Kyle and Graham Parker will be this year's inductees. The Bob Stowe Award will be presented to Corby Derr and the Derr family.
The OCBP’s 125th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall on 46th Street in Ocean City. All current lifeguards and OCBP alumni are invited to the evening, which will have open bar, food, a DJ and special items.
The current lifeguards will compete head-to-head at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Schmitt Relays Zone Competition at the 12th Street beach. The event is open to the public. The competition was started by the late Joe Schmitt, an OCBP Lieutenant. The four Ocean City teams will be from four geographic beach zones.
“The Ocean City Beach Patrol has a very solid Alumni Association and a lot of history,” Brooks said. “That’s because people have cared for 125 years to document the history in personal collections and notes. We have every lifeguard’s rookie year, going all the way back 125 years.”
The first Ocean City lifeguards, hired in 1898, were Joseph Krauss, George Lee and William Scull, and Ocean City became one of the first municipalities in the country to have paid lifeguards, according to city public information officer Doug Bergen.
Brooks said that lifeguarding is very unique.
“You sit in a four-foot wooden box with somebody for eight hours a day, and I’ve sat with a lot of them,” he said. “It’s a seemingly simple summer job, but think of the responsibility you get at 16, if there’s CPR that needs to be performed or a rescue that needs to be performed.
“On Saturday night we’ll be celebrating 125 years for Ocean City, and there also will be a reunion and making connections, and I know there’s some folks that I probably haven’t seen in 25, 30 years.”
Erich Becker is in his first year as the Chief of the Ocean City patrol.
“I’ve been in the patrol for a total of 14 years,” said Becker, 55. “Three of those years were in my high school years, 15, 16, 17 years old (1983-85), and then I came back when I turned 44.
"I am honored that the city asked me to be in that position (Chief) because the beach patrol has been something that I’ve held dear to me all the way back to when I was a kid. I never forgot about it. To come back after all those years and then to become Chief is almost a dream come true. I feel like I was born to do the job, I love it so much.
“The beach patrol has an amazing history, and the friendships you develop are great too.”
On June 3, 2023, Ocean City Beach Patrol held tryouts for the upcoming season at the 20th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk
Ocean City's Bryan Rahter, middle celebrate his first win in the swim race during South Jersey Lifeguard Championships beach patrol event at 34th St beach in Ocean City Friday, Aug 11, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Ocean City's Bryan Rahter, middle places first in the swim race during South Jersey Lifeguard Championships beach patrol event at 34th St beach in Ocean City Friday, Aug 11, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Brian Arleth of the Ocean City Beach Patrol exits the water first to win the rescue board race of the Cape May County Ocean Lifeguard Championships held on the Rambler Road Beach in Wildwood Crest. 7/6/2001 ac press/Dale Gerhard
Dan Garbutt of the Ocean City Beach Patrol is carried in by the OCBP after winning the singles boat race Friday evening August 12, 2005 at the 34th Street beach in Ocean City during The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. U.S. Rowing hired Garbutt to help grow its coastal rowing team after a sprint race was added in 2019 to the international competition.
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Shanin Theiss and Sean McCann comes in 1st place in the1000 Row at Ship Bottom Beach Patrol-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Tuesday. July 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Maggie Wallace, 18, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, finished in first place in the swim competition during the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Maggie Wallace, 18, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, emerges from the ocean in first place in the swim competition during the 49th annual Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood on Friday.
J.J. Walsh of the Longport Beach Patrol demonstrated PWC rescue techniques for other patrols. The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day in Ocean City with beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine, to share techniques in preventing and responding to beach emergencies. Beach rescue demonstrations with personal water craft and sand tunnel collapse rescues were held on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Area beach patrol guards share ideas and techniques for beach rescues at 18th Street in Ocean City. The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day in Ocean City with beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine, to share techniques in preventing and responding to beach emergencies. Beach rescue demonstrations with personal water craft and sand tunnel collapse rescues were held on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
J.J. Walsh (back) and Eric Grimley of the Longport Beach Patrol demonstrated PWC rescue techniques for other patrols. The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day in Ocean City with beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine, to share techniques in preventing and responding to beach emergencies. Beach rescue demonstrations with personal water craft and sand tunnel collapse rescues were held on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Lt. Dave Stearne (left) and senior guard Doug Nowak, demonstrate a sand tunnel collapse rescue on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day in Ocean City with beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine, to share techniques in preventing and responding to beach emergencies. Beach rescue demonstrations with personal water craft and sand tunnel collapse rescues were held on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dan Casey, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, demonstrates launching
a personal watercraft for a beach rescue as the South Jersey Lifeguard
Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day Thursday in Ocean City with patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine.
Mike Hollenback (left) and Mike Seaverns (right) talk to Lt. Bryan Theiss of the Ocean City Beach Patrol about the trailer their company Heritage Towers of North Cape May, manufactures for personal water craft rescue units. The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association held a collaborative training day in Ocean City with beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine, to share techniques in preventing and responding to beach emergencies. Beach rescue demonstrations with personal water craft and sand tunnel collapse rescues were held on the 18th Street Beach in Ocean City. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The Ocean City Beach Patrol announced June 28, 2018 it has extended the hours that lifeguards will be on duty at Brighton Place, and at 8th St., 9th St., 12th St. and 34th St. File photo from 2017.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol is ready for the influx of tourist as South Jersey prepares for the upcoming July 4th weekend. Thursday June 29, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mark Yellin, 61 of Ocean City in line for Ocean City Beach patrol tryout Saturday June 10, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Lifeguard hopefuls hit the sand June 10 in Ventnor for a half-mile run as part of the city’s Beach Patrol tryouts. The test also included a half-mile row and a half-mile ocean swim.
Lifeboats and rescue boards are ready to go at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on West Avenue and 46th Street. ‘We are hoping for a good season with good weather. Ocean City has a lot to offer vacationers, so I think we will always be busy,’ says Dave Lill, Ocean City Beach Patrol’s senior repair manager.
Ocean City lifeguard Dan Casey paints one of the patrol’s lifeguard stands at the patrol headquarters May 23 in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. South Jersey beach patrols are gearing up for the start of the summer beach season, kicked off by the holiday weekend.
Jamieson New Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson also is the girls swimming coach at Egg Harbor Township High School.
An Ocean City Beach Patrol stand at Ninth Street.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Tom Mullineaux retired after the 2016 summer season after 51 years on the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
A summer job turned into a 51-year career for Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Tom Mullineaux.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Tom Mullineaux retired after the 2016 summer season after 51 years on the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Tom Mullineaux retired after the 2016 summer season after 51 years on the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Mullineaux
Tom Mullineaux started with the Ocean City Beach Patrol in 1965. He became chief in 2001.
Lexi Santer wins a race for the Ocean City Beach Patrol at the South Jersey Rescue Board Championships on Sunday in Brigantine.
Samantha Brady of the Ocean City Beach Patrol finished 12th at the Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge.
Swim race Ocean City Beach Patrol Quinn Cassidy and Sea Isle City Conall Loughlin race for first and second place.
surfdash Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Jason Ivins and Ocean City Beach Patrol Colin Dabundo
singles row Ocean City Beach Patrol Ryan Clark
run swim Ocean City Beach Patrol Brian McGroarty
Rescue Board first Ocean City Beach Patrol Brian Pasternak
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguards keep an eye on swimmers, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Shanin Theiss, of Ocean City, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Dan Casey, of Norristown, PA, right, directs swimmers away from a potential rip current, Friday June 24, 2016. Lifeguards are now working full-time on area beaches. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Named this month to the Ocean City Beach Patrol, Dustin and John Oves will follow in their family members’ footsteps when they watch Ocean City’s shores this summer as fourth-generation lifeguards.
Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol row out and toss a memorial wreath into the ocean for the finale of the challenge.
Bruckner Chase, Ocean City lifeguard and trainer (far left) leads a group of para-athletes, including Dawn Robinson, (second from right) on a paddleboard run at Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township. Dawn Robinson, 33, of Woodbine, who is wheelchair bound, is training for the Upper Township Beach Patrol's MS Paddleboard race that will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Beesleys Point, Upper Township. Robinson is the first para-athlete to participate in the race. Sunday August 30, 2015.
Dawn Robinson, 33, of Woodbine, (left) is helped to a paddleboard by Becky McGill (back) of Bacharach and Bruckner Chase, Ocean City lifeguard and trainer. Robinson, who is wheelchair bound, is training for the Upper Township Beach Patrol's MS Paddleboard race that will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Beesleys Point, Upper Township. Robinson is the first para-athlete to participate in the race. Sunday August 30, 2015.
Dawn Robinson, 33, of Woodbine, (in chair) is helped to a paddleboard by Becky McGill (left) of Bacharach, Bruckner Chase (center right) Ocean City lifeguard and trainer and Dave Allison, Sea Isle City lifeguard. Robinson, who is wheelchair bound, is training for the Upper Township Beach Patrol's MS Paddleboard race that will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Beesleys Point, Upper Township. Robinson is the first para-athlete to participate in the race. Sunday August 30, 2015.
Ocean City lifeguard and paddleboard trainer Bruckner Chase (left) talks to para-athletes before a paddleboard lesson in Beesley's Point. Dawn Robinson, 33, of Woodbine, (right) who is wheelchair bound, is training for the Upper Township Beach Patrol's MS Paddleboard race that will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Beesleys Point, Upper Township. Robinson is the first para-athlete to participate in the race. Sunday August 30, 2015.
Lexi Santer of the Ocean City Beach Patrol won Monday's Cape May Point Women's Challenge, a run-rescue board-swim triathlon.
Quinn Cassidy of the Ocean City Beach Patrol won the T. John Carey Ocean City Masters Swim Saturday morning.
Grace Kelly, shown in an Ocean City Beach Patrol boat, once worked at Selvagn's Pharmacy at Ninth and Asbury in Ocean City. The building is now a Domino's.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol's Matt Garbutt, left, and Shanin Theiss start the doubles row Friday at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest. Their second-place finish helped Ocean City win the overall championship.
A swimmer runs out of the water and heads toward the flags set up on the beach, to finish up the swim portion of the Ocean City Beach Patrol tryouts Saturday, June 13.
Ocean City Beach Patrol hopefuls race into the water at Second Street for the 1,000-meter swim leg of tryouts Saturday, June 13.
Young men and women race down the beach at First Street during the half-mile run portion of the Ocean City Beach Patrol tryouts Saturday, June 13.
Council President Tony Wilson, Councilmen Pete Madden and Keith Hartzell, city publicist Mark Soifer, Ocean City Beach Patrol alumni Angelo Psaltis and Fred Miller, aide to the mayor Mike Dattilo, Ocean City Beach Patrol Operations Chief Tom Mullineaux and Mayor Jay Gillian cheer as they turn the key in the sand to unlock the ocean for the summer.
Mayor Jay Gillian presents a proclamation to the Ocean City Beach Patrol naming May 23-31 Beach Safety Week in Ocean City.
Lifeguard stands are lined up outside the Ocean City Fire House at 46th Street Monday, May 18.
Beach patrol women from all down the New Jersey shore race to the box swim event in the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational Race on July 23 on 34th Beach in Ocean City.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol wants to discourage swimming when lifeguards are not on duty. Signs that were used last year are back on the beach near the Ocean City Music Pier. A special response team will also try to protect bathers after hours. Guards will be on duty throughout the island this weekend.
Mayor Jay Gillian, (center left) with retired beach patrol lieutenant Fred Miller (center) and Little Miss Ocean City, Mary Grace Jamison 12, unlock the beach and ocean at Moorlyn Terrace, to start the summer season. announced the start of summer with the unlocking of the ocean. Business persons from Ocean City, officially opened the summer season with unlocking of the ocean and the annual businessmen's plunge in the ocean at 9th and the Beach in Ocean City. Friday May 23, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Jack Brooks, a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, brought his beautifully restored wooden lifeguard boat
Bruckner Chase of the Ocean City Beach Patrol is ready for the start of the swim event.
Brian Cunniff/Ocean City rookie lifeguard Anthony Czar, an Egg Harbor Township High School swimmer, placed fourth in the swim at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol doubles crew of Matt Garbutt, left, and Dylan Kosten and start their race in rough surf Friday at South Jersey lifeguard Championships in Margate.
Anne Marie Krein / The junior lifeguards from the Ocean City Beach Patrol's Junior Lifeguard Camp for 10- and 11-year-olds line up on the beach during the last day of camp Aug. 1.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational Wednesday, July 24, 2013.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Brian Pasternak heads back in during his victory in the paddleboard race.
Brothers Matt and Jeff Garbutt of the Ocean City Beach patrol, at the start of the doubles row. The Cape May County Lifeguard Championships were held on Rambler Road Beach in Wildwood Crest, with nine county beach patrols participating. Friday July 5, 2013. (Dale Gerhard Photo/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Beach patrol staff will be arriving next week as the summer season nears. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Beach patrol staff will be arriving next week as the summer season nears. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Beach patrol staff will be arriving next week as the summer season nears. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Beach patrol staff will be arriving next week as the summer season nears. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Beach patrol staff will be arriving next week as the summer season nears. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City fire chief Chris Breunig, checks out equipment at the Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters on 46th Street. Thursday April 4, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/The Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters at First Street are protected by a mound of sand pushed into place by the city in an attempt to blunt the damage from Hurricane Sandy.
Ocean City Beach Patrol members Dave Teufel, 29, standing left, and Paul Boardman, 25, right, both of Ocean City, are members of a five-man team participating in the Red Bull sponsored Flugtag event on the Camden waterfront. Boardman will be the ‘pilot’ of a flying craft. Boardman recently told his mother, ‘I know it’s going to fly ... just not how far it fly.’
George Lafferty Sr. is seen here on the beach inOceanCity, where he was beach-patrol captain from 1962 to 1983. But he was known as “Cap” for the rest of his life.
Here, former Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. George Lafferty is honored at his home in June for his service to the city and the country with the dedication of a lifeboat bearing his name.
Ron Kirk of the Ocean City Beach Patrol
Ocean City Beach Patrol members Paul Boardman, left, City and Scott Pepe, both of Ocean City, move lifeguard stands Wednesday to be placed on the beaches by the weekend.
Ocean City Beach Patrol member Rick Schindewolf paints the interior of life boats Wednesday at the patrol's workshop on 46th Street.
Ocean City Beach Patrol members Paul Boardman (left) of Ocean City and Scott Pepe, also of Ocean City, move lifeguard stands to be placed on the beaches by the weekend. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season.
Ocean City Beach Patrol member Rick Schindewolf, paints the interior of life boats at the patrol's workshop on 46th Street. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol chief of operation Tom Mullineaux (right) and patrol member Rick Schindewolf, talks about boat repairs. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol member Jack Rush of Margate, cuts dowel plugs for life saving boats at the patrol's workshop at 46th Street. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol member Jack Rush of Margate, cuts dowel plugs for life saving boats at the patrol's workshop at 46th Street. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol members Paul Boardman (left) of Ocean City and Scott Pepe, also of Ocean City, move lifeguard stands to be placed on the beaches by the weekend. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Ocean City Beach Patrol members Paul Boardman (left) of Ocean City and Scott Pepe, also of Ocean City, move lifeguard stands to be placed on the beaches by the weekend. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were busy repairing life boats and beach stands at their facility on 46th and West, in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Wednesday May 23, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
In this circa 1930 photo, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jim Turner, left, captain of the Longport Beach Patrol, stands on the beach in Ocean City with friend Ed Stetser of Longport, center, and an unidentified man.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Lieutenant Joe Schmitt (center) is hailed for his devotion and long service by, from left, Councilman John Flood, Councilman Roy Wagner, Councilman Keith Hartzell, Councilman Scott Ping, Beach Patrol members Tom Mullineaux, Doug Schmitt, Jeff Garbutt, Bill Dorney and Stephanie Faber, and City Council President Michael Allegretto.
Dylan Kosten (pictured) of the Ocean City Beach Patrol posted a second-place finish in the singles row and also joined patrolmate Matt Garbutt for a second-place finish in the doubles row to lead the OCBP to a first-place team finish in the prestigious South Jersey Lifeguard Championships over the weekend.
Paul Mangen, left, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, gets to the
rope in front of Wildwood Crest's John Maloy to win the swim race
at last year's South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Ventnor.
Staff photo by Ben Fogletto, Aug. 16, 2010
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards Dylan Kosten, of Woodbine,
right, and Andrew Mockaitis, a summer resident of Ocean City from
New Hope, Pa., rowed to a fourth-place finish.
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard Tony Mehalic, of Ocean City,
brought his paddleboard to shore after coming in second in the
18-foot division, as Bob Garbutt, of Ventnor, left, and Riley
Garbutt, 1, of Philadelphia, look on.
Tom Mullineaux, chief of operations for the Ocean City Beach
Patrol, explains how much damage occurred during the storm..
Sunday's thunderstorms produced high winds that caused damage to
lifeguard stands and lifeboats along the beach in Ocean City, as
well as damage to homes on Ocean Ave between 14th and 15th Streets.
Monday July 25, 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Beach patrol medic Pat Dugan is prepared for any emergency.
Dylan Kosten, and Andrew Mockaitis, of the Ocean City Beach
Patrol at the start of the Doubles Row during the Cape May County
Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest. This photo was taken by
Michael Martin.
Ocean City beach patrol personnel ride personal watercraftl protecting bathers at Moorlyn Terrace beach in Ocean City. Beach conditions might be ideal now but with Hurricane Earl barreling toward the Mid-Atlantic, the surf is expected to get rough by Thursday. September is usually the nicest weather month of the year in southern New Jersey. But tropical storms can always throw a curveball. Monday, August ,30 , 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Ocean City beach patrol personnel ride personal watercraftl protecting bathers at Moorlyn Terrace beach in Ocean City. Beach conditions might be ideal now but with Hurricane Earl barreling toward the Mid-Atlantic, the surf is expected to get rough by Thursday. September is usually the nicest weather month of the year in southern New Jersey. But tropical storms can always throw a curveball. Monday, August ,30 , 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Ocean City beach patrol personnel ride personal watercraft protecting bathers at Moorlyn Terrace beach in Ocean City. Beach conditions might be ideal now but with Hurricane Earl barreling toward the Mid-Atlantic, the surf is expected to get rough by Thursday. September is usually the nicest weather month of the year in southern New Jersey. But tropical storms can always throw a curveball.
Personal water craft are used between 6th and 8th to keep watch on bathers. The water craft patrolled most of the bathing coast. Sunday August 28 2010 Rough water alerts from the off-shore storm remain along the beaches between 6th, 7th and 8th Streets in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Personal water craft are used between 6th and 8th to keep watch on bathers. The water craft patrolled most of the bathing coast. Sunday August 28 2010 Rough water alerts from the off-shore storm remain along the beaches between 6th, 7th and 8th Streets in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Personal water craft are used between 6th and 8th to keep watch on bathers. The water craft patrolled most of the bathing coast. Sunday August 28 2010 Rough water alerts from the off-shore storm remain along the beaches between 6th, 7th and 8th Streets in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Personal water craft are used between 6th and 8th to keep watch on bathers. The water craft patrolled most of the bathing coast. Sunday August 28 2010 Rough water alerts from the off-shore storm remain along the beaches between 6th, 7th and 8th Streets in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Paul Mangen, left, with Ocean City Beach Patrol coach Bill Dorney, has won numerous swimming contests around the globe. He joined the beach patrol in June, 2000.
Beach patrol mascot Gus Egnor gets his orders from Lt. Angelo Psaltis.
Lifeguards were very busy during the summer of 1926 rescuing would-be long distance swimmers after Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel.
Candidates for the 1968 Ocean City Beach Patrol take off with their can buoys for a half-mile ocean swim.
Fred Miller (standing) and Tom Mullineaux keep an eye on bathers at 11th Street during the summer of 1969.
Many of the Ocean City lifeguards who were members of the 1938 squad fought in World War II.
Competitors start the run-swim event at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational on Wednesday.
Tony Mehalic, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, cools down after the paddle board race
Lifeguards steady the tower as the Judges pay close attention to the swimmers at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational at the Ocean City 34th street beach.
Matt Garbutt, of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, gets a celebratory lift in his boat after winning the singles row at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest on Friday night.
Robert “Domino” Speca has set world records for domino toppling. The Ocean City Beach Patrol guard intends to set a new world record, 333,333 dominoes, this year.
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard Matt Garbutt comes from a family of lifeguards and hopes the tradition is carried out by his sons Liam and Cole. Friday July 31, 2009. Press archives
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard Matt Garbutt comes from a family of lifeguards and hopes the tradition is carried out by his sons Liam and Cole. Friday July 31, 2009. Press archives
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard Matt Garbutt (left) comes from a family of lifeguards and hopes the tradition is carried out by his sons Liam and Cole. Friday July 31, 2009 press archives
Ocean City lifeguard brothers Matt (left) and Jeff Garbutt, look out from beach headquarters at 12th Street. Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard Matt Garbutt comes from a family of lifeguards and hopes the tradition is carried out by his sons Liam and Cole. Friday July 31, 2009. Press archives
Ocean City Beach Patrol and Police Department help members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center load the beached short-fin pilot whale Wednesday July 29, 2009. Press archives
Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and Police Department help the Marine Mammal Stranding Center load the beached short-fin pilot whale Wednesday July 29, 2009. Press archives
The Ocean City Beach Patrol and Police Department help the Marine Mammal Stranding Center load the beached short-fin pilot whale Wednesday July 29, 2009. Press archives
