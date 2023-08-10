The Ocean City Beach Patrol is holding a series of events this weekend to celebrate the 125th year of the patrol.

“The lifeguard connections run very deep in Ocean City,” said Jack Brooks, 65, the President of the OCBP Alumni Association. “A group of us sat down, and we didn’t look to create one big event but a series of events that are good for the city and we can tag onto them and amplify the fact that the beach patrol is a part of them all.”

There was a flag-raising ceremony Thursday morning on the Boardwalk with Ocean City lifeguards who served in the U.S. Military. The O.C. patrol was then part of the Ocean City Baby Parade, with several junior lifeguards in surfboats. A lecture was held Thursday night on the history of surf rescue at the Ocean City Free Public Library.

On Friday, the OCBP Alumni Association will distribute lunches to all current Ocean City lifeguards. Friday is the day of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Margate, and Ocean City will compete, as always.

The OCBP Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall at the Ocean City Free Public Library. Rachel Boudart Kyle and Graham Parker will be this year's inductees. The Bob Stowe Award will be presented to Corby Derr and the Derr family.

The OCBP’s 125th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall on 46th Street in Ocean City. All current lifeguards and OCBP alumni are invited to the evening, which will have open bar, food, a DJ and special items.

The current lifeguards will compete head-to-head at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Schmitt Relays Zone Competition at the 12th Street beach. The event is open to the public. The competition was started by the late Joe Schmitt, an OCBP Lieutenant. The four Ocean City teams will be from four geographic beach zones.

“The Ocean City Beach Patrol has a very solid Alumni Association and a lot of history,” Brooks said. “That’s because people have cared for 125 years to document the history in personal collections and notes. We have every lifeguard’s rookie year, going all the way back 125 years.”

The first Ocean City lifeguards, hired in 1898, were Joseph Krauss, George Lee and William Scull, and Ocean City became one of the first municipalities in the country to have paid lifeguards, according to city public information officer Doug Bergen.

Brooks said that lifeguarding is very unique.

“You sit in a four-foot wooden box with somebody for eight hours a day, and I’ve sat with a lot of them,” he said. “It’s a seemingly simple summer job, but think of the responsibility you get at 16, if there’s CPR that needs to be performed or a rescue that needs to be performed.

“On Saturday night we’ll be celebrating 125 years for Ocean City, and there also will be a reunion and making connections, and I know there’s some folks that I probably haven’t seen in 25, 30 years.”

Erich Becker is in his first year as the Chief of the Ocean City patrol.

“I’ve been in the patrol for a total of 14 years,” said Becker, 55. “Three of those years were in my high school years, 15, 16, 17 years old (1983-85), and then I came back when I turned 44.

"I am honored that the city asked me to be in that position (Chief) because the beach patrol has been something that I’ve held dear to me all the way back to when I was a kid. I never forgot about it. To come back after all those years and then to become Chief is almost a dream come true. I feel like I was born to do the job, I love it so much.

“The beach patrol has an amazing history, and the friendships you develop are great too.”

