Ocean City Beach Patrol announces guarded beaches for the summer

OCEAN CITY — The Beach Patrol will be guarding more than a dozen beaches every day starting Saturday, city officials said Thursday.
Beaches on holidays and weekends will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on weekdays, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The guarded beaches are:
• North Street
• Stenton Place
• St. Charles Place
• Brighton Place
• 5th Street
• 8th Street
• 9th Street
• 10th Street
• 11th Street
• 12th Street
• 14th Street
• 26th Street
• 30th Street
• 34th Street
• 44th Street
• 58th Street
Additional beaches will be added throughout June until patrols reach full staffing, the city said in a news release. Bathers are asked to swim only at guarded beaches.
The patrol's annual tryout for new guards will be held Saturday, with Sunday serving as the rain date.
This year's test will include a 500-meter ocean swim, a 300-meter ocean paddleboard, a half-mile run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. All candidates must be interviewed, be at least 16 years old by Aug. 1 and complete a physical before trying out.
For more information, visit ocnj.us/ocbptest.
