CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Ocean City is without a 4th Ward City Council member with Bob Barr’s appointment to fill a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday.

Barr resigned his council seat before taking the oath of office immediately after the decision at a special meeting of the Cape May County Republican Committee to fill the seat left vacant by E. Marie Hayes, who has been named county surrogate.

Barr plans to run in November to remain on the five-member county governing body, joining a GOP ticket that includes incumbent Will Morey and Melanie Collette of Middle Township. Commissioner Jeffrey Pierrson has decided not to seek another term.

It is up to the political party to decide who will fill a seat when a member resigns, as Hayes did to accept the surrogate job, replacing Dean Marcolongo, who was picked to be a Superior Court judge earlier this year.

Barr also leads the Ocean City Housing Authority board and formerly served on the state Pinelands Commission. He was elected to represent Ocean City’s southernmost ward in 2016 and worked for Jeff Van Drew when he was a state senator, back when Van Drew was a Democrat, before he changed parties in his first year in the House of Representatives.

Barr has often described Van Drew as a mentor, and it was Van Drew who administered the oath of office to Barr as he became a member of county government. A statement from the Republican organization said Van Drew cited Barr’s work ethic, his tenacity and their 20 years of friendship.

There were two candidates for the GOP support for the county seat. The other was Michael Palombo, of Upper Township. In a secret ballot, members of the Republican committee voted overwhelmingly for Barr, with a tally of 108-22.

“I am beyond grateful and humbled by your selection of me to serve as county commissioner. I will not let you down,” Barr said at the meeting, according to a statement released Thursday.

Republicans far outnumber Democrats in Cape May County, and the county elected offices have been entirely Republican since Van Drew served as the lone Democrat on what was then still known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders two decades ago.

There is a single Democrat on the ballot for the Board of Commissioners in November, Patricia O’Connor, and Beverly McCall is challenging Hayes as a Democrat for the Surrogate’s Office.

Ocean City Clerk Melissa Rasner sent a notice Thursday that those interested in running to fill Barr’s seat on council have until 4 p.m. Aug. 24 to submit petitions to appear on the ballot. The winner will serve only until June 30. All four ward seats on the seven-member council come up for a vote in the spring nonpartisan election.

In the meantime, council can decide to appoint someone to the seat or leave it vacant until the next election.

“I believe that decision has to be made in the next 30 days,” Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

In county government, Barr said he will fight plans for offshore wind turbines and to help small businesses and families.

“They say we are not the party of diversity,” Barr said. “But wait until they take a look at this ticket we have. We have the most talented and diverse group of candidates ever. And we’re going to win.”

Barr uses a wheelchair, and if elected Collette would be the first Black woman to serve on the county governing body.

Len Desiderio, the director of the Board of Commissioners, said he is excited to work with Barr, and Mike Donohue, the chairman of the county Republicans, also praised the new commissioner.

“Bobby Barr is an inspiration to so many people. He is one of the hardest working, smartest and good-hearted people I have had the pleasure to know,” Donohue said.