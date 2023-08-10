OCEAN CITY — Costumed kids and families in decorated floats, strollers and wagons paraded down the Boardwalk on Thursday morning for the city's 113th annual Baby Parade.
The adorable scene garnered crowds along the route from Sixth Street to 12th Street. About 60 families participated in the parade, according to organizers.
Kids were dressed as everything from fictional characters to lifeguards to farmers.
Theresa and James Hammerstedt celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Ocean City Beach Patrol with their 7-month-old lifeguard, James.
The family has a long tradition in Ocean City and the parade. James Hammerstedt said his great-grandfather was an Ocean City lifeguard, and many other relatives have been lifeguards over the years.
Hammerstedt said he also participated in the parade as a child, dressed as a little lifeguard, for the 100th anniversary of the Beach Patrol.
"The best part is getting the family all together," he said.
Nicole and Dan Huber, of Mays Landing, were excited to walk in the parade for the first time with their 8-month-old "Munchkin" Avery and their Dunkin'-themed wagon.
More than 40 infants and toddlers raced Tuesday in the annual Ocean City Pamper Scamper on the beach next to Gillian's Wonderland Pier.
"It's just a nice family experience. We get to dress up and be a little goofy, and we love it," Dan Huber said.
Jeff Labriola, of Clifton, Passaic County, pushed his daughter Grace's float, which was decked out with Mickey Mouse balloons and a cutout of the Magic Kingdom for Disney's 100th anniversary.
Grace, 3, helped decorate the float with drawings of Mickey and Minnie. This was her third time participating in the parade.
"It's just a great family tradition. Ocean City has such great family traditions that create great memories," Labriola said.
Luca Chmielewski, 6, sat on a beach chair on his beach-day themed float, surrounded by empty Manco & Manco pizza boxes, a bucket full of Wawa hoagie wrappers and a crumpled Doritos bag. Sea gulls hung above his head from an umbrella.
"We ate a lot of pizza and hoagies for this. I'd say it took the month of July. The family was eating like crazy," said Ken Luciani, Luca's grandfather.
Luciani, of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, said his family has been visiting Ocean City for more than 20 years.
"We used to come up and watch the parade, and we thought maybe one day the grandkids would be able to participate," Luciani said. This was their fifth year participating.
"We have fun with it and enjoy coming up with a theme. We get ideas from all the family members," he said.
Elliot Tate Sullivan, 14 months, was dressed as a blueberry in his float, "Elliot's Blueberry Farm."
Elliot's mother, Ashley Jones Pierce, said blueberries are his favorite food.
"It's a tradition, we get together as a family to work on it, and we try to be creative about it," Pierce said.
GALLERY: Ocean City Baby Parade
On August 10, 2023, (l-r) Cecilia Berry, 1, waits for a ride from her brother Rhys, 4, both from Westchester PA and Seasonal residents of OC, at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, The Larsen family (l-r) Jay, Taylorann, 2, and Amanda, from Warminster in Bucks County, at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Jeff Labriola, of Clifton, Passaic County, gives his daughter Grace, 3, a push at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, Clifton resident Grace Labriola, 3, a waves to the crowds lining the boardwalk at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, (l-r), Rhys Berry, 4, giving his sister Cecilia Berry, 1, a lift, both from Westchester PA and Seasonal residents of OC, at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, Jacob Miller, 3, aka Peter Pan, from Drexel Hill, waves to the crowds lining the boardwalk at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
The Rakler family, seasonal residents of Ocean City, dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Dad as Splinter and Mom as April O'Neil.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, South Jersey residents (right) Ava Callahan, holding Kayden Sullivan, 2m, walk with family in a lifeguard motif at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, Nathan Brookes, 11m, from West Chester PA, at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade drove down the boardwalk in his John Deere Tractor.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, The Builes triplets (l-r) Angelica, Christopher, and Benjamin, 15m, in their jungle themed float, from EHT, at the annual Ocean City Baby Parade .
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Avery Huber, 8 months, runs on Dunkin' in her parade float.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
The Reed family, from left, Lindsay; Madelyn, 18 months; and Tim, prepared a jungle-themed float for the parade.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 10, 2023, the annual Ocean City Baby Parade strolled down the boardwalk with plenty of onlookers looking over the decorative floats.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Parade winners
Bamberger Award: Jackson Richards, Gracie Richards, Willow Richards; Thomas & Friends Ride the Waves in OCNJ Hanscom Award: Elliot Tate Sullivan; Elliot’s Blueberry Farm Dahlhausen Award: Owen Bowker; Celebrating 70 Years of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Canale Award: Avery Huber; Dunkin’ Donuts' Newest Munchkin Soifer Award: Luca Chmielewski; Seagull Scene in Ocean City Most Outstanding Twins or Triplets: Angelica Builes, Benjamin Builes, Christopher Builes; The Three Little Monkeys Greatest Distance Traveled: Jack Young; Congo Falls Mini Golf; Rochester, New York Division A Section 100 Winner: Ellie Rose Viola; Ellie Rose’s Garden Division A Section 200 Winner: Grace Labriola; Disney’s 100th Anniversary Division A Section 200 Runner Up: James Hammerstedt; 125 Years of Ocean City Beach Patrol Division A Section 300 Winner: Lillian Albright, TJ Dickinson, Samantha Dickinson; Future Leaders of Ocean City Division A Section 300 Runner Up: Tierney Kane and Liam Kane; Be Our Guest in Ocean City Division B Section 400 Winner: Kaleb Bennett Torres; Rubber Duckey, You’re The One Division B Section 400 Runner Up: Sophie Spoltore; Sophie Snow White Division B Section 500 Winner: Taylorann Larsen; No Crying in Baseball or in Ocean City Division B Section 500 Runner Up: Rhys Berry and Cecelia Berry; Sister for Sale Division B Section 600 Winner: Lyla Rakler, Sabrini Rakler, Alex Rakler and Nicky Rakler; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Division B Section 600 Runner Up: Amelia Summers, Isaish Summers, Fiona Summers; Jaw-some Fun in Ocean City Division C Winner: Madelyn Reed; NJ of the Jungle Division C Runners Up: Nathan Brookes, Ocean City’s Only Farmer; Beckett Adams, Kenna Adams and Brooks Adams, Winterland Royalty; Gilbert Welsford and Marielle Welsford, Under the Sea in Ocean City Best Float: Toy Story from Let’s Party Events
Best Musical Act: Absegami Marching Braves
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.