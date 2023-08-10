OCEAN CITY — Costumed kids and families in decorated floats, strollers and wagons paraded down the Boardwalk on Thursday morning for the city's 113th annual Baby Parade.

The adorable scene garnered crowds along the route from Sixth Street to 12th Street. About 60 families participated in the parade, according to organizers.

Kids were dressed as everything from fictional characters to lifeguards to farmers.

Theresa and James Hammerstedt celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Ocean City Beach Patrol with their 7-month-old lifeguard, James.

The family has a long tradition in Ocean City and the parade. James Hammerstedt said his great-grandfather was an Ocean City lifeguard, and many other relatives have been lifeguards over the years.

Hammerstedt said he also participated in the parade as a child, dressed as a little lifeguard, for the 100th anniversary of the Beach Patrol.

"The best part is getting the family all together," he said.

Nicole and Dan Huber, of Mays Landing, were excited to walk in the parade for the first time with their 8-month-old "Munchkin" Avery and their Dunkin'-themed wagon.

"It's just a nice family experience. We get to dress up and be a little goofy, and we love it," Dan Huber said.

Jeff Labriola, of Clifton, Passaic County, pushed his daughter Grace's float, which was decked out with Mickey Mouse balloons and a cutout of the Magic Kingdom for Disney's 100th anniversary.

Grace, 3, helped decorate the float with drawings of Mickey and Minnie. This was her third time participating in the parade.

"It's just a great family tradition. Ocean City has such great family traditions that create great memories," Labriola said.

Luca Chmielewski, 6, sat on a beach chair on his beach-day themed float, surrounded by empty Manco & Manco pizza boxes, a bucket full of Wawa hoagie wrappers and a crumpled Doritos bag. Sea gulls hung above his head from an umbrella.

"We ate a lot of pizza and hoagies for this. I'd say it took the month of July. The family was eating like crazy," said Ken Luciani, Luca's grandfather.

Luciani, of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, said his family has been visiting Ocean City for more than 20 years.

"We used to come up and watch the parade, and we thought maybe one day the grandkids would be able to participate," Luciani said. This was their fifth year participating.

"We have fun with it and enjoy coming up with a theme. We get ideas from all the family members," he said.

Elliot Tate Sullivan, 14 months, was dressed as a blueberry in his float, "Elliot's Blueberry Farm."

Elliot's mother, Ashley Jones Pierce, said blueberries are his favorite food.

"It's a tradition, we get together as a family to work on it, and we try to be creative about it," Pierce said.

