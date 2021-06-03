Ocean City B.P. to begin guarding beaches Saturday

The Ocean City Beach Patrol on Thursday released its initial list of guarded beaches this summer beginning Saturday.

The following beaches are: North Street, Stenton Place, St. Charles Place, Brighton Place, 5th Street, 8th Street, 9th Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, 12th Street, 14th Street, 26th Street, 30th Street, 34th Street, 44th Street, 58th Street.

More beaches will be added in the coming weeks.

The beach patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches and during hours they are guarded. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The beach patrol also announced rookie tryouts being held Saturday and Sunday. More information and an application are available at ocnj.us/OCBPTryout.

In other news, registration is open for the one-mile T. John Carey Masters Swim to be held at 10 a.m. July 10. For more information, visit raceforum.com/johncarey.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

