Ocean City Arts Center to host pottery, mosaic exhibit

The Ocean City Arts Center will host its annual Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher exhibit Thursday through Dec. 17.

The show will feature hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 28 of the center’s students and teachers, with a reception taking place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Participating teachers are Joe DiMatteo, Collette Smith and Jill Snyder. A sample of the students in the show are Linda Higbee, Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Whitney Hanna, Joanne Price, Susan Kane, Mary Beth Spiegel, Brianne Shaner, Jenna Reisig, Cassen Brunetti and Sarah Fertsch.

The Arts Center is located on the second floor of the Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., and will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The artwork will be for sale. For more information, call 609-399-7628.

