Browse glass art and oil paintings during the The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center’s May exhibit, taking place Monday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 30.

The exhibit will feature glass art by Peter Galetto and oil paintings by Ted Walsh. Visitors to the gallery can drop by and meet the artists during a reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Galetto, a Millville-based glass blower, is known for his sculptures and vases. Galetto is an honorary board member at Wheaton Arts, and in 2020, he donated a piece of glasswork to Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill to honor medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walsh's background includes traveling the country as an art speaker, and he has served as artist-in-residence twice at the Gettysburg National Military Park. His love of history influences his work, and he employs traditional oil techniques. Walsh is also the recipient of two Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grants.

The gallery is housed inside the Ocean City Arts Center, which is located on the second floor of the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 609-399-7628.