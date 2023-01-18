Ocean City Arts Center hosts exhibit in February

OCEAN CITY — The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center will host an exhibit next month featuring paintings by Paul D. Fuentes.
Fuentes’ paintings often blend modern life with pop culture references. A graduate of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture of Temple University, the artist’s works have appeared in ads and publications including The New York Times. A former creative director at HBO, Fuentes’ paintings have been shown in galleries on the East and West coasts, including Sotheby’s New York, Las Laguna Gallery in Laguna Beach and the nationally juried Art in Politics show at Touchstone Gallery in Washington, D.C.
The show will open Jan. 31 and be on display through Feb. 27. A Meet the Artist reception will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
The Gallery is located at the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-7628.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.