OCEAN CITY — The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center will host a Meet the Artists reception for its latest exhibit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The fiber art exhibit, “Unraveled, One Thread at a Time,” features more than 15 artists exhibiting embroidery, felting, weaving, macramé, cross stitch and needlepoint.
The show will be on display Mondays through Saturdays through July 29. The gallery is located inside the Ocean City Arts Center on the second floor of the Community Center, located at 1735 Simpson Ave.
For more information, call 609-399-7628.
