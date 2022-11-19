Ocean City Arts Center announces awards for annual Juried Art Show

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center announced the winners for the 2022 annual Juried Art Show at the artists’ reception held Nov. 11. The show runs through Nov. 26.
There were 129 entries this year with 36 selected for the show.
Winners
Best in Show: Andrew Keena, “Tranquility” (oil)
2nd Place: Marie Natale, “Festive Princess” (watercolor)
3rd Place: Rita Michalenko, “Jeffer’s Landing Marsh” (pastel)
Honorable mentions
Valerie Schulte, “Vintage Suits” (acrylic)
Tyler Steel, “Afternoon Commute” (acrylic)
Christine Wuillermin, “Seed Pods” (print)
People are also reading…
For more information, call 609-399-7628. The Ocean City Arts Center is located on the second floor of the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.