 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City Arts Center announces awards for annual Juried Art Show

  • 0
111922-pac-hom-ocartsphoto1.jpg

Best in Show went to Andrew Keena’s “Tranquility.”

 CHASE JACKSON, PROVIDED

Employees get a first-look at the new AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center announced the winners for the 2022 annual Juried Art Show at the artists’ reception held Nov. 11. The show runs through Nov. 26.

There were 129 entries this year with 36 selected for the show.

Winners

Best in Show: Andrew Keena, “Tranquility” (oil)

2nd Place: Marie Natale, “Festive Princess” (watercolor)

3rd Place: Rita Michalenko, “Jeffer’s Landing Marsh” (pastel)

Honorable mentions

Valerie Schulte, “Vintage Suits” (acrylic)

Tyler Steel, “Afternoon Commute” (acrylic)

Christine Wuillermin, “Seed Pods” (print)

People are also reading…

For more information, call 609-399-7628. The Ocean City Arts Center is located on the second floor of the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News