Ocean City art show winners announced

The following artists were announced as the winners of the Ocean City Fine Arts League’s “Signs of Spring” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery in April.
First Place: Donna Mindish, of Northfield, “Spring Has Sprung,” pastel.
Second Place: Dawn Kohansky, of Millville, “Peaceful Pansies,” acrylic.
Third Place: Grace Zambelli, of Ventnor, “Downpour at the Downs,” acrylic.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.