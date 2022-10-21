Ocean City approves increasing beach tag fees for 2023

OCEAN CITY — Visitors next summer will pay more for the first time in decades to use the city's beaches after City Council unanimously passed an ordinance increasing beach tag fees across the board.

For 2023, daily and weekly tag costs will double, and the cost of a seasonal beach tag would increase by $10, according to the ordinance passed Thursday night.

Daily visitors will now pay $10, a $5 increase. Seasonal tags will increase to $35, or $30 if bought before May 31, according to the ordinance. This year, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

Inflation and increased maintenance costs forced the city to look at increasing beach fees, council members said.

City Councilman Bob Barr said during the meeting the new prices should be viewed as a way for the city to keep its brand — accommodating summer visitors with one of the state's best beaches.

"It's clean. It's safe. It's nice," Barr said. "You can go there anytime and feel like your kids are going to be OK if they're there during the day. You don't have to worry about stepping on God knows what."

The city expected to bring in $4 million in beach tag revenue in 2022, according to its budget. In 2021, the city collected over $4.2 million in revenue. With the increase, it is estimated the city will collect more than $5 million in tag sales next year.

The stated purpose of beach tag fees is to cover the expense of beach operations including salaries for lifeguards and beach badge checkers, trash removal and maintenance — costs that otherwise would fall primarily to those paying property taxes.

This year, the city appropriated $440,000 for its Beach Fee Management Division, a $10,000 increase from 2021. It also set aside approximately $1.6 million for beach management, which rose above 2021's $1.5 million.

Tags, or as City Council President Karen Bergman termed them "user fees," are intended to help run the beach, and aren't a revenue stream.

Bergman said she met with officials in beach communities in Ocean and Monmouth counties. She mentioned the price increases associated with the ordinance and said many were taken back by the bump.

"They're like, 'Are you kidding? We pay $100 for a season. You can't even buy a daily,'" Bergman said. "I just left there feeling, 'Wow, it's really inexpensive compared to other beaches in that area.'"

Several City Council members said the increase only affects the 2023 season, in which tags become available for sale around Thanksgiving of this year. They advised that the prices could be revisited if the need arises.

This is the first increase in beach badges for at least a decade, city officials said. Seasonal rates haven't increased since 2011. While the cost of a daily tag hasn't increased for about 20 years, or 2002.

"It was definitely overdue to do this," city Finance Director Frank Donato said before the Thursday vote.

No one under 12 needs a beach tag, and tags are provided for free to veterans and active duty service members, which Donato has said is required by state law, adding the city fully supports both allowances.

City Councilman Terry Crowley Jr. said he and his colleagues also acknowledged the price increases need to cover several costs, specifically with lifeguards.

"You have to be forward-thinking and look at how we're going to justify what we pay for every day up there," Crowley said.

Resident Donna Kasper wants the new rates to coincide with a crackdown of fee skippers.

Kasper told City Council that not having everyone pay isn't fair, not just to her, but for everyone who calls the city home.

"If I'm going to get an increase and sit on that beach for 30 bucks, I want everyone else paying," Kasper said.