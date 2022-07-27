Ocean City approves contracts for dredging projects

OCEAN CITY — The back bays are likely to see a dredging project during the offseason after City Council approved two new contracts against the backdrop of an old argument.

Council members Bob Barr and Tom Rotondi voted no on the resolutions, which gave professional service contracts to ACT Engineers of Robbinsville, Mercer County, to work on the design and permits for the projects.

Barr has been critical of ACT Engineers in the past. At Thursday's council meeting, Barr and Rotondi said they wanted the city to look to a pool of engineers previously established by council.

“I know the administration has their reasons. I respect that,” Barr said. “I would prefer the administration use the bidding process.”

For some contracts, municipalities are obliged to use the lowest bidder. For professional service contracts, including for engineering work, towns have more leeway. Rotondi argued the city could have sought other proposals, adding he expects the city to see a big increase in the tax rate next year.

“I can’t sit here in good conscience and vote yes to this,” Rotondi said. “I just think it’s a bad look for the city.”

Ocean City Council approves contract with engineering firm on dredging OCEAN CITY — A week after declining to vote on a new contract with the firm ACT engineering,…

In 2018, ACT engineers helped the city obtain an island-wide permit for the dredging of the city’s back bays, which allowed for municipal projects as well as for private homeowners to perform dredging to deepen the waterways. After that, the city administration worked closely with ACT on other projects, including drainage and paving.

Under the two resolutions approved by council in a 5-2 vote, the city will enter into a $225,790 contract with the firm to work on renewing the dredging permits for 2022 and another contract worth $104,360 to design a dredging program for the fall and continuing into the spring of 2023.

City Administrator George Savastano, who is also an engineer, said qualifications are the most important consideration in choosing a professional services provider, particularly for specialized work. If the project were just milling and paving a road, he said, the city could go with the lowest bidder. He said people do not pick an attorney or a doctor based on the lowest bid, and that engineering services are a tiny portion of the overall cost of the envisioned projects.

The city’s five-year capital plan envisions spending $1 million to $2 million a year on dredging projects, in which silt and mud are removed from waterways to keep boat routes clear.

They need to happen, argued Council member Terrence Crowley.

“The back bays are just in really bad shape. It’s the worst I have seen them in 25 years of being back there,” Crowley said. “I think it’s a safety issue. I think it needs to be done.”

Ocean City outlines flood mitigation plans at town-hall meeting OCEAN CITY — The city has spent millions on flood prevention in recent years, and is in line…

Rotondi suggested that situation is not a mark in favor of ACT Engineers, which has been working on the city’s back bay lagoons since 2015.

Council member Karen Bergman said ACT has performed consistently and supported the contracts.

Council member Jody Levchuk joined the majority, even though he said he agreed with what Barr and Rotondi said. He said he has high expectations for the work.

“If those expectations aren’t met, they’re not going to hear a yes out of me,” Levchuk said.

There is other work to be completed first, Savastano said. That includes preparing a site near 34th Street for the disposal of the material taken from the back bays, either through hydraulic or mechanical dredging.

There is still some capacity at the site, known as Site 83 off Roosevelt Boulevard, but it makes sense to remove the existing material before new material is added. Years ago, the city built a road to the site through the marsh to facilitate the removal of material.

Beach building stakes rise with sea level OCEAN CITY — Water gushes through the bars of a 10-foot square steel box near Brighton Avenu…

Along the west side of Ocean City, there are several lagoons, mostly man made and lined by private homes bristling with docks. As silt builds up, the mouths of the lagoons become difficult to navigate at low tide and can eventually become impassible.

Resident George Robinson said at the meeting that marinas have been hurt and homeowners have less time on the water because of the lack of dredging. He said the local economy depends on the boating community, adding “the health of the boating community is directly dependent on water access and the depth of our waterways.”