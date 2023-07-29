OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a $58,550 contract to design a berm along a stretch of former railroad track leading into the marsh at 52nd Street.

Council did not discuss the motion, which was approved in a single vote with 28 other resolutions.

But residents have questions about the plan and suggested the contract is more about creating a new bike path than it is about flood protection.

The approved resolution calls for the engineering firm ACT Engineers Inc. to coordinate and plan the permitting, design and management for what it describes as a resiliency berm.

“That’s BS as far as I’m concerned,” resident Bill O’Neil said. “You’re going to spend all this money on surveys, you’re going to do all this stuff, and it’s just for the tourists so they can ride their bikes down there.”

City public information officer Doug Bergen did not immediately respond to a request for more details of the city’s plans Friday. City officials have previously discussed ways to create a berm to reduce flooding in south-end neighborhoods, where there is no bulkhead such as those that protect the bay side in the north end.

In severe storms such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and sometimes just because of high tides without a storm, water flows across the wide marsh and into streets in the neighborhood.

There is already a berm along the road, one the site of a railroad that ran through town, that headed through the marsh to a swing bridge across the channel and on to Upper Township.

Walkers and kids on bikes still head out to fish along the dirt road, which can be reached from an access point at 51st Street and Haven Avenue or over a makeshift bridge at the end of 52nd Street, but the city closed access to the deeply rutted dirt road several years ago after several drivers got their cars stuck.

Donna Moore, a resident and community activist, also questioned the plans.

“I wasn’t able to obtain very much information,” she said.

But she cited a proposal to create a 7-foot-tall structure leading out to Crook Horn Creek, with a viewing area and benches on the water side, to run along the former dirt and gravel access road.

The current berm, which the railroad ran along, is about 5 feet, she said.

Regular train service came to Ocean City in the late 1800s, with the track running along Haven Avenue. Much of that route now includes the Haven Avenue bike path.

Decades ago, neighbors organized to oppose a city plan to study extending a bike path south along the former tracks.

The regular train runs stopped in 1981, and sometime later, the steel track was removed and salvaged from the tracks along 52nd Street and the long-dormant bridge structure was removed as a hazard to navigation. Over the decades, some owners of houses across Haven Avenue have planted gardens where the train once ran, and cedars, bayberry and other plants grow wild in the area under consideration for a protective berm.

The proposal envisions a berm 3,700 feet long and 10 feet wide, extending from 52nd Street to the water. As part of the design, the engineering firm will look at storm surge and wave data, and the alignment of the berm. The firm will also develop plans for state and federal permits and create bid specifications for construction.

The city has worked with ACT Engineers on multiple projects over the past several years, including dredging projects clearing back bay lagoons and on drainage improvements.

At the same meeting, in fact as part of the same vote, council approved a $74,960 contract with the firm to design the 2023 dredging program, which includes $12,400 for community outreach and engagement.