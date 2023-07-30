OCEAN CITY — The 68th annual Night in Venice parade brought the “It’s a Philly Thing" theme to the seaside town.

Here are the winners from Saturday night's event. Awards can be picked up at City Hall on 861 Asbury Avenue.

Boat results

Winning theme (family)

Best in show 25 feet and over: No One Likes Us, We Don’t Care (Toner)

Best in show 24 feet and under: Philly Cheesesteak (Callahan)

1st Place Lead Boat: Gritty & Dan Hilferty (Hilferty)

2nd Place Lead Boat: Philly Phanatic (Elliott)

3rd Place Lead Boat: Ferko String Band (Richards)

Best Commercial: Barbie Party (Herron)

Best Non-profit: Local Elected Officials (Eachus)

Best Decorated 25 feet and over

1st Place: Barbie Dream Boat (Badagliacco)

2nd Place Place: Move Closer to Your World (Fisher)

3rd Place: Luau (Smith)

Best Decorated 24 feet and under

1st Place: Salty Peanuts (Young/Beiswinger)

2nd Place: Whiz Wit (Gillespie)

3rd Place: Lets Go Phillies! (Staley)

Best Comic 25 feet and over

1st Place: The Geator with the Heater (Pau Hana)

2nd Place: It’s A Philly Thing (Brook)

Best Comic 24 feet and under

1st Place: Grease The Poles (Carleton)

2nd Place: All Things Rocky (Randazzo)

3rd Place: Llamas Love Cheesesteaks (Pace)

Best Musical 25 feet and over

1st Place: Night In Venice Tributes Jerry Blavat (Moss)

Best Musical 24 feet and under

1st Place: South Philly Menu (Lawless)

2nd Place: Tribute to Jerry Blavat (Cates)

Most Original 25 feet and over

1st Place: Phildelphia’s Channel 6 – Action Cruise (Gail, Higgins)

2nd Place:cUnion Construction Workers (Senatore)

3rd Place: 76 Traffic, Always a Shore Bet in Philadelphia (Mancill)

Most Original 24 feet and under

1st Place: It’s Always Sunny with Norester Nick! (Pitman)

2nd Place: The Best of Philly (Leo)

3rd Place: American Girls (Terry)

House results

Last name, theme

Zone 1

1st Place: Allen, Grease The Poles

2nd Place: Weckerly, It’s A Philly Thing

3rd Place: Delibertis, 6ABC On The Wooder

Zone 2

1st Place: #143, McMahon, Philly Phans

2nd Place: #132, Gabriel, Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party!

3rd Place: #105, Greene, Philly Love

Zone 3

1st Place: Kelly, We Love Philly!

2nd Place: Jenkins/Burgess, It’s A Philly Thing

3rd Place: Kelly/Fitzpatrick, It’s Always Chilly in Philly

Zone 4

1st Place: Hernandez, Crazy Philly Phans

2nd Place: Wiegand, It’s A Philly Thing

3rd Place: Walker/LoSasso, Philly Twist

Zone 5

1st Place: Thornton, A Magical Night in Venice

2nd Place: Lawver/Weber, It’s A Shore Thing

3rd Place: Sage, Chez Phanatic & Phriends

3rd Place: Reardon/O’Connells, Philly Pever

Zone 6

1st Place: Myers, The Moshulu – A Taste of Philly

2nd Place: Smith, It’s A SWOOP Thing

Zone 7

1st Place: Miller, Rocky Philadelphia’s Hometown Hero

2nd Place: Davidson, The Steaks Are High, It’s A Philly Thing…Bring Us A Championship!

3rd Place: Scanlons/Brandenberges, Game On!

Zone 8

1st Place: Redmond, It’s A Philly Thing

2nd Place: Seitzinger/Boyle, Night in Dublin

3rd Place: Dorney, Boat House Row

Zone 9

1st Place: Wiggins/Moffet, Traditions

2nd Place: Rosenberg, It’s A Philly Thing

3rd Place: Marshall/Rombola, Dilly Dilly

Zone 10

1st Place: Vaules, Grease The Pole

2nd Place: Handen, It’s A Philly Thing - Cheesteaks

3rd Place: Sutera, #WeAreOCNJ

Zone 11

1st Place: Huber, Motown

2nd Place: Ruh, Tailgate Like OC Sunny Harbor – It’s A Philly Thing

3rd Place: Pellegrino, It’s A Philly Thing

Zone 12

1st Place: Votta, Pizza Party!

2nd Place: Hill, It’s A Philly Thing/Eagles

3rd Place: Seeburger, Phanatic About OC!

Zone 13

1st Place: Murphy, It’s A Philly Thing: Celebrating Philly Things

2nd Place: Rafetto, Xfinity Live!

3rd Place: DeLeo, Philly Sports

Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial)

1st Place: Harbor House Condo, Philly Love Is In The House: The Harbor House

2nd Place: Marina Mews Condos, It’s A Knock Out

t3rd Place: Bay Club Condos, Bay Club Celebrates “It’s A Philly Thing!”

t3rd Place: 10th Street Wharf, Pretzels on the Bay

