OCEAN CITY — The 68th annual Night in Venice parade brought the “It’s a Philly Thing" theme to the seaside town.
Here are the winners from Saturday night's event. Awards can be picked up at City Hall on 861 Asbury Avenue.
Boat results
Best in show 25 feet and over: No One Likes Us, We Don’t Care (Toner)
Best in show 24 feet and under: Philly Cheesesteak (Callahan)
1st Place Lead Boat: Gritty & Dan Hilferty (Hilferty)
2nd Place Lead Boat: Philly Phanatic (Elliott)
3rd Place Lead Boat: Ferko String Band (Richards)
Best Commercial: Barbie Party (Herron)
Best Non-profit: Local Elected Officials (Eachus)
Best Decorated 25 feet and over
1st Place: Barbie Dream Boat (Badagliacco)
2nd Place Place: Move Closer to Your World (Fisher)
Best Decorated 24 feet and under
1st Place: Salty Peanuts (Young/Beiswinger)
2nd Place: Whiz Wit (Gillespie)
3rd Place: Lets Go Phillies! (Staley)
Best Comic 25 feet and over
1st Place: The Geator with the Heater (Pau Hana)
2nd Place: It’s A Philly Thing (Brook)
Best Comic 24 feet and under
1st Place: Grease The Poles (Carleton)
2nd Place: All Things Rocky (Randazzo)
3rd Place: Llamas Love Cheesesteaks (Pace)
Best Musical 25 feet and over
1st Place: Night In Venice Tributes Jerry Blavat (Moss)
Best Musical 24 feet and under
1st Place: South Philly Menu (Lawless)
2nd Place: Tribute to Jerry Blavat (Cates)
Most Original 25 feet and over
1st Place: Phildelphia’s Channel 6 – Action Cruise (Gail, Higgins)
2nd Place:cUnion Construction Workers (Senatore)
3rd Place: 76 Traffic, Always a Shore Bet in Philadelphia (Mancill)
Most Original 24 feet and under
1st Place: It’s Always Sunny with Norester Nick! (Pitman)
2nd Place: The Best of Philly (Leo)
3rd Place: American Girls (Terry)
House results
1st Place: Allen, Grease The Poles
2nd Place: Weckerly, It’s A Philly Thing
3rd Place: Delibertis, 6ABC On The Wooder
1st Place: #143, McMahon, Philly Phans
2nd Place: #132, Gabriel, Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party!
3rd Place: #105, Greene, Philly Love
1st Place: Kelly, We Love Philly!
2nd Place: Jenkins/Burgess, It’s A Philly Thing
3rd Place: Kelly/Fitzpatrick, It’s Always Chilly in Philly
1st Place: Hernandez, Crazy Philly Phans
2nd Place: Wiegand, It’s A Philly Thing
3rd Place: Walker/LoSasso, Philly Twist
1st Place: Thornton, A Magical Night in Venice
2nd Place: Lawver/Weber, It’s A Shore Thing
3rd Place: Sage, Chez Phanatic & Phriends
3rd Place: Reardon/O’Connells, Philly Pever
1st Place: Myers, The Moshulu – A Taste of Philly
2nd Place: Smith, It’s A SWOOP Thing
1st Place: Miller, Rocky Philadelphia’s Hometown Hero
2nd Place: Davidson, The Steaks Are High, It’s A Philly Thing…Bring Us A Championship!
3rd Place: Scanlons/Brandenberges, Game On!
1st Place: Redmond, It’s A Philly Thing
2nd Place: Seitzinger/Boyle, Night in Dublin
3rd Place: Dorney, Boat House Row
1st Place: Wiggins/Moffet, Traditions
2nd Place: Rosenberg, It’s A Philly Thing
3rd Place: Marshall/Rombola, Dilly Dilly
1st Place: Vaules, Grease The Pole
2nd Place: Handen, It’s A Philly Thing - Cheesteaks
3rd Place: Sutera, #WeAreOCNJ
2nd Place: Ruh, Tailgate Like OC Sunny Harbor – It’s A Philly Thing
3rd Place: Pellegrino, It’s A Philly Thing
1st Place: Votta, Pizza Party!
2nd Place: Hill, It’s A Philly Thing/Eagles
3rd Place: Seeburger, Phanatic About OC!
1st Place: Murphy, It’s A Philly Thing: Celebrating Philly Things
2nd Place: Rafetto, Xfinity Live!
3rd Place: DeLeo, Philly Sports
Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial)
1st Place: Harbor House Condo, Philly Love Is In The House: The Harbor House
2nd Place: Marina Mews Condos, It’s A Knock Out
t3rd Place: Bay Club Condos, Bay Club Celebrates “It’s A Philly Thing!”
t3rd Place: 10th Street Wharf, Pretzels on the Bay
PHOTOS Ocean City's 68th annual Night in Venice
Ready to enjoy the parade are, from left, David Kuperus, Ellie Kuperus, 5, Jack Kuperus, 1, and Alex and Sammy Maraldo, 10, all from North Jersey.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 29, 2023, In Ocean City, Marmora residents Dennis Johnson and Nancy Hannum found their spot at the Bayside Center to watch the annual Night in Venice boat parade celebrating its 68th anniversary.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Night in Venice grand marshal Jim Gardner, the longtime anchor at 6abc's Action News who retired at the end of 2022, waves to spectators Saturday night.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
Broadway actor Michael James Scott was among the featured guests.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
The Phillie Phanatic waves from a passing boat during Saturday evening’s Night in Venice boat parade in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
