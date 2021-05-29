Ocean City announces summer Music Pier schedule

OCEAN CITY — With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, the city on Saturday announced the return of a number of live events.
For the Summer Concert Series, held at the Music Pier, Colin Hay & His Band with Paula Cole is the only addition from last year's canceled series. For the rest of the concerts, all 2020 tickets will be honored.
The concerts are as follows:
- 6/21/2021 — Get The Led Out
- 6/28/2021 — Judy Collins & Richard Thompson
- 7/2/2021 — Don McLean
- 7/05/2021 — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
- 8/2/2021 — Straight No Chaser (2 shows)
- 8/10/2021 — Colin Hay & His Band with Paula Cole
- 8/23/2021 — Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League
Tickets will be available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Music Pier box office on the Boardwalk. They also can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
The Ocean City Pops will begin their season July 11 with a grand opening concert at the Music Pier. The schedule is as follows:
- 7/11/2021 — Grand Reopening Concert — general admission (no assigned seats) for two shows lasting 45 minutes each at 7 and 8 p.m.
- 7/18/2021 — Hollywood Hits — assigned seats, 7:30 p.m.
- 7/21 — Simon & Garfunkel Music — assigned seats, 7:30 p.m.
- 8/15 — Michael James Scott — assigned seats, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice and at the Music Pier box office.
The Ocean City Theatre Company Summer Children's Series will begin July 6 at the Music Pier through Aug. 3. Shows will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show.
The schedule is as follows:
- July 6 — The Rainbow Fish: “An Undersea Musical Adventure”
- July 13 — The Three Little Bears: The Family Musical
- July 20 — Jack and the Beanstalk
- July 27 — Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut
- Aug. 3 — Alexander, Who's Not Not Not Not Going to Move
The Ocean City Junior Theatre Company will also put on a pair of shows:
- July 30-31 — All Shook Up
- August 27-28 — Moana Jr.
