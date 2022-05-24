 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City announces guarded beaches for Memorial Day weekend

The beach is filled Saturday in Ocean City. Lifeguards are not yet at their stands for the season.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

OCEAN CITY — The Beach Patrol will begin guarding beaches Memorial Day weekend. Beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the city said Tuesday.

Beginning Saturday and continuing through June 1, the following beaches will be guarded:

• St. Charles Place

• Brighton Avenue

• 8th Street

• 9th Street

• 10th Street

• 11th Street

• 12th Street

• 26th Street

• 34th Street

• 58th Street

Additional beaches will be added throughout June until the Beach Patrol reaches full staffing, the city said in a news release.

The Beach Patrol urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. A 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was hospitalized Saturday after being rescued from the ocean off 10th Street, one of three young swimmers who were caught in a rip current, city officials said. While the day's temperatures reflected the height of summer, it was still the offseason, and beach patrols were not out in full force.

For information on guarded beaches and other Beach Patrol activity, visit ocnj.us/ocbp.

The Beach Patrol's annual tryout for new lifeguards will be held June 4. In the event of inclement weather, tryouts will be pushed to June 5.

This year's test will include a 500-meter ocean swim, a 300-meter ocean paddleboard, a half-mile run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. All candidates also must complete an interview.

Candidates must be at least 16 and complete a physical examination before the tryout, the city said. Rookie school clinics for applicants will be held May 28, 30 and 31, and June 1 and 2.

For more information on how to apply and to sign up for updates, visit ocnj.us/ocbptest.

