Ocean City announces guarded beaches for Memorial Day weekend

Press staff reports
OCEAN CITY — The Beach Patrol will begin guarding beaches Memorial Day weekend. Beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the city said Tuesday.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through June 1, the following beaches will be guarded:
Additional beaches will be added throughout June until the Beach Patrol reaches full staffing, the city said in a news release.
The Beach Patrol urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. A 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was hospitalized Saturday after being rescued from the ocean off 10th Street, one of three young swimmers who were caught in a rip current, city officials said. While the day's temperatures reflected the height of summer, it was still the offseason, and beach patrols were not out in full force.
For information on guarded beaches and other Beach Patrol activity, visit
ocnj.us/ocbp.
The Beach Patrol's annual tryout for new lifeguards will be held June 4. In the event of inclement weather, tryouts will be pushed to June 5.
This year's test will include a 500-meter ocean swim, a 300-meter ocean paddleboard, a half-mile run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. All candidates also must complete an interview.
Candidates must be at least 16 and complete a physical examination before the tryout, the city said. Rookie school clinics for applicants will be held May 28, 30 and 31, and June 1 and 2.
For more information on how to apply and to sign up for updates, visit
ocnj.us/ocbptest.
PHOTOS of a scorcher of a day in South Jersey
Aysegul Kir, of Glasboro, carries an umbrella, as she walks from the beach with son, Emirhan, and Shannon Sullivan, of Williamstown, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
It not only felt like a hot Memorial Day, the traffic also gave it that feel heading into Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Leanne Skinner, of West Chester, PA, and her son, Hudson, play in the sand on the beach in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Melissa Massimi, of Coastville, PA, looks over the beach before planting her chair in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
It not only felt like a hot Memorial Day, the traffic also gave it that feel heading into Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Angie and Ray Rosado, of Philadelphia, PA, make their way to the beach in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees but several people were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees but several people were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees but several people were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees but several people were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees, but several people, like Gilberto Mercado, of Deptford, Gloucester County, and sons, Daniel and David, were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City.
VERNON OGRODNEK photos, FOR THE PRESS
The water temperature was about 55 degrees but several people, like a chilly Gilberto Mercado, of Deptford, and sons, Daniel and David, were still brave enough to take a plunge in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Julian LaCourt, of Camden, warms up after taking a swim in the 55 degree ocean while with his mother, Frances, on the beach in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Aziiyah Ferrell, of Philadelphia, frolics in the 55 degree ocean in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Aziiyah Ferrell, of Philadelphia, frolics in the 55 degree ocean in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street in Ocean City on Saturday. Record highs were recorded at Atlantic City International Airport and in Millville.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Seth Rowe, of Dutchess County, NY, walks with Marco, a Harris hawk who’s job is to scare off seagulls, on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Kelly Metzcher, of Sicklerville, had the tough job of pulling kids and beach supplies off the beach with her family in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
David, Dolan, of Haddonfield, carries the beach chairs while walking off the beach with his family in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
John Ferretti, of Haddofield, carries and pulls the beach gear while walking with his family to the beach in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Girls stroll the Boardwalk with ice cream Saturday in Ocean City, where people went to escape the mainland heat.
EVAN VUCCI photos, ASSOCIATED PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
People stroll the Ocean City Boardwalk this past Saturday. Visitors coming to the shore for the first time this year are noticing the area has also fallen prey to inflation.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The beach is filled Saturday in Ocean City. Lifeguards are not yet at their stands for the season.
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
On the beach and Boardwalk in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
