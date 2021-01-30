Ocean City amusement park burns, but 'we will be open sooner rather than later'

Surf City fire damages Scojo's Restaurant SURF CITY — An early morning fire Thursday damaged the second floor of Scojo’s Restaurant, t…

“We struggle to comprehend this morning’s events and what will be of the next few months, but we can assure you this, WE WILL REBUILD!!” the statement read. “We have a secondary entrance that will now be our main entrance for the foreseeable future. We will be open sooner rather than later!”

Because of its alternate entrances, Hartley said, the park can still be opened while the main building is repaired. There was an electrical room in the building that powered the rides, so a new source of power will have to be located.

“Physically, it doesn’t seem that any of the rides were necessarily harmed,” Hartley said. “So that’s really, at this point, a good thing. Those are clearly much more difficult to try to replace and get parts because they’re all one-of-a-kind items. Operationally, as far as that goes, we can get the park up and running just like we would be able to any spring.”

Wes Kazmarck, president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, shared the optimism of the Playland team.

“These guys are really smart,” Kazmarck said. “They work really hard, and they will definitely do what needs to be done to be open by the spring. In fact, knowing them, whenever they assume they’re going to be open (by a certain time), they’ll probably get it done before that.”