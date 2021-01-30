Ocean City amusement park burns, but 'we will be open sooner rather than later'

OCEAN CITY — Playland’s Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley received a call at 7:50 a.m. Saturday from the smoke alarm company. Fire had struck his Boardwalk amusement park.
Due to a recent positive COVID-19 test, he was unable to leave his home to check on the property. By the time other employees got there, he said, the smoke and heat were already too intense to take any preventive measures.
“Unfortunately, from what I’ve seen from videos that people have sent me, the building’s at a total loss,” Hartley said.
According to city officials, the blaze caused extensive damage to the Boardwalk-fronting building that includes the amusement park’s arcade, offices, a hamburger restaurant and a Dairy Queen.
The flames rendered the iconic pirate ship on the roof of the building completely black. Crews reacted quickly to extinguish the flames and prevent the ship from collapsing.
The blaze was under control by late morning, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a news release, but firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish the last flames.
A west wind fueled the fire but likely spared neighboring buildings, Bergen said.
All of the rides in the back appeared untouched. Bergen said the Boardwalk did not appear to sustain any structural damage, but it would be assessed and access to the surrounding area would be blocked off for the time being.
The building was empty at the time the fire started, about 7:40 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Bergen said.
A crowd of onlookers watched the blaze from behind a three-block perimeter on a cold January morning. A few dozen could be found on the Boardwalk and in the parking lot of the Wild Dunes Inn across the street from the park. Most of the crowd had dispersed by 11:30 as firefighters continued their cleanup.
Spectators were quick to mention how important the business — in existence for more than 60 years — has been for the youth of the area.
Shaun Barish, 42, of Mays Landing, said he was woken up at 7:45 a.m. by fire engines. He found out 45 minutes later that Playland had caught fire.
“My heart was broken. I hate to see small businesses catching on fire. (Playland) is the greatest thing to help the kids out,” Barish said.
John Waldron said he immediately thought of his grandchildren.
“My grandkids are going to miss it,” said Waldron, a 69-year-old city resident. “They missed it all of this (past) summer, and they could miss it again next summer.”
But in a statement on Facebook, Playland management promised to reopen by spring.
“We struggle to comprehend this morning’s events and what will be of the next few months, but we can assure you this, WE WILL REBUILD!!” the statement read. “We have a secondary entrance that will now be our main entrance for the foreseeable future. We will be open sooner rather than later!”
Because of its alternate entrances, Hartley said, the park can still be opened while the main building is repaired. There was an electrical room in the building that powered the rides, so a new source of power will have to be located.
“Physically, it doesn’t seem that any of the rides were necessarily harmed,” Hartley said. “So that’s really, at this point, a good thing. Those are clearly much more difficult to try to replace and get parts because they’re all one-of-a-kind items. Operationally, as far as that goes, we can get the park up and running just like we would be able to any spring.”
Wes Kazmarck, president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, shared the optimism of the Playland team.
“These guys are really smart,” Kazmarck said. “They work really hard, and they will definitely do what needs to be done to be open by the spring. In fact, knowing them, whenever they assume they’re going to be open (by a certain time), they’ll probably get it done before that.”
Still, some things are not easily repaired or replaced. Hartley said the destruction of the office area was especially devastating.
“Knowing the layout of the building, my first thought was our offices, which contain years of memories and documents and different things we have in there from 61 years of being in business,” he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bergen said.
Fire crews from Marmora, Longport, Margate, Somers Point, Tuckahoe, Seaville and Strathmere provided mutual aid, along with police units from Sea Isle City, Egg Harbor Township, Longport, Linwood and Northfield, rescue squads from AtlantiCare and Upper Township, and the Cape May County Regional Urban Search Team.
Contact: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
