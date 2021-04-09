Ocean City again votes to ban marijuana sales within its borders

The closest dispensaries are in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City, but not everyone has their own car, he said. And some people have mobility problems.

Other council members pointed out that dispensaries will no doubt begin delivery services if there is a need.

"I think somebody is going to make a tidy living delivering here," said Councilman Michael DeVileger, adding he has two conditions that would permit use of medical marijuana but has elected not to use it. "All the liquor stores deliver here. They do very well. I would be shocked if somebody doesn't take up on this. ... This is going to be huge."

Council had previously banned all sales of marijuana products and public usage, but the state legislation to legalize recreational marijuana voided all previous municipal laws and gave municipalities 180 days to ban such sales or lose the ability to do so.

The governing body also introduced an ordinance to remove senior citizen housing as a conditional use in the Boardwalk Zone, saying they wanted to preserve the historic retail character of the Boardwalk and felt the pressure of housing units there could destroy it.

It was not affordable housing that had been allowed there under the zoning ordinance but market rate housing, McCrosson said.

