Ocean City again tops statewide beach poll

OCEAN CITY — Even Tom Brady only managed seven Super Bowl wins, at least so far.

City officials on Friday touted a ninth consecutive win as New Jersey’s favorite beach in a statewide poll from the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

Representatives of the organization announced the win at a Friday morning event at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The contest is decided online. Participants can only vote once, according to the organization.

“It’s great to see Ocean City achieve this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “Every year, we face new challenges. But Ocean City remains the best beach in the state and a tradition for generations of families.”

Winners were informed on the eve of the big Fourth of July weekend for all shore towns. This year, the contest again included winners for the four coastal counties, and Ocean City was the top beach in Cape May County. The Wildwoods were second overall and second in Cape May County.

The Sea Grant Consortium introduced the survey in 2008 to “inspire pride in and stewardship of New Jersey’s beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.”

This year, radio personality Nicole Murray called on listeners to support beaches in Ocean or Monmouth counties.

“Every stinking year, Ocean City wins the gold as the favorite beach of the entire Garden State, and 2022 is the year it stops,” she posted in June on the website of her hits-format station at the Jersey Shore, 94.3 The Point.

Maybe next year.

Ocean City in recent years has been named “Best Beach in America” and “Best Beach” in many other statewide polls, according to details released by the city’s public relations office. “America’s Greatest Family Resort” has also been recognized for its Boardwalk, downtown, ecotourism, family destinations, women-owned businesses and more.

“I want to congratulate and thank the city team, our public safety departments, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Development Commission, the Boardwalk and Downtown Merchants associations, local businesses, all volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean City a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Gillian said.