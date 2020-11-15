Ocean City Acme closed after fire in parking garage

Firefighters gather at the back of the Acme supermarket in Ocean City on Sunday after fighting a fire.
Smoke damage appears on the side of the Acme supermarkets on 8th Street in Ocean City on Sunday.
OCEAN CITY — The Acme supermarket at 8th Street and West Avenue will be closed until further notice after a fire that started in the parking garage below the store on Sunday afternoon.
The store was evacuated and there were no injuries to any customers, employees or firefighters, according to Doug Bergen, spokesman for the city. The fire was reported at 12:55 p.m. and was extinguished by 1:15 p.m. Visible damage was limited to the concrete garage area.
The Margate Fire Department, Marmora Fire Company and Upper Township Rescue Squad provided assistance and the Cape May County Health Department inspectors were on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
111620_nws_fire
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111620_nws_fire
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Damage to the rear of the building
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111620_nws_fire
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Damage to the rear of the building
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111620_nws_fire
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment. Damage to the side facing 9th street.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111620_nws_fire
On Nov.15 2020, In Ocean City, local police and fire engines as well as an engine from Margate responded to a fire which appeared to have effected the parking garage area of the Acme on 9th st. Store employees could be seen waiting by the taped off areas to hear word on the damage assessment. Damage to the side facing 9th street.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Contact: 609-272-7179 MMelhorn@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
