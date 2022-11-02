Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries, and judging took place Oct. 26 and 27. A list of winners and participants is available at ocnj.us/halloween. Winners received gift cards to Ocean City’s downtown shopping district and yard signs to designate their award-winning decorations.
Ocean City 2022 Halloween House Decorating Contest results
- Press staff reports
