Ocean Casino's initiative raises $9,000 for Arc of Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A fundraising initiative started by Ocean Casino Resort has raised $9,000 for The Arc of Atlantic County, Mary Ruley Moyer, spokesperson for the Arc, said Monday.

Through the Change for Change program, casino visitors can donate leftover credits from playing slots and table games to four local charities including The Arc, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the lives of those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Ocean staff members have also contributed through internal fundraising efforts and payroll deduction, Moyer said in a statement.

“The Arc of Atlantic County is delighted to learn of the generous donations made by Ocean Casino Resort guests and team members,” Ruley Moyer said. “Finding a solution to redirect unused play credits to help local nonprofit agencies is a win for everyone.”

Terry Glebocki, chief executive officer of Ocean, said the casino will continue its partnership with The Arc.

“Ocean is proud to support The Arc of Atlantic County in its mission to assist Atlantic County residents and their families with services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Glebocki said. “Through the Change for Change program, as well as fundraising initiatives held by Ocean’s team members in direct support of Ocean Cares, we were able to make donations to The Arc totaling $9,000 to date. We look forward to our continued community partnership with The Arc.”

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.