 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean Casino Resort CEO Glebocki resigns
0 comments
top story

Ocean Casino Resort CEO Glebocki resigns

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Casino

Ocean Casino CEO Terry Glebocki 

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Terry Glebocki, chief executive officer of Ocean Casino Resort has resigned from her position, a casino spokesperson said Monday.

"We thank Terry for her service as Chief Executive Officer since 2019 and wish her well in her future endeavors," officials said in a statement. 

Glebocki has 30 years of financial management experience, serving previously as chief financial officer of Ocean and Tropicana Entertainment Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When Glebocki joined Ocean, the location was on the verge of bankruptcy. Since then Glebockis has helped the property gets on firm financial footing. During her tenure, Luxor pumped more than $70 million into Ocean, paying down a portion of the property’s outstanding loan obligations and investing in capital improvements.

"(Glebocki) is leaving the property as a leading casino resort in Atlantic City," officials said.

Glebocki also serves as the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Solar-powered motorhome promotes sustainability across Europe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News