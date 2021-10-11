Ocean Casino Resort CEO Glebocki resigns

Ocean Casino CEO Terry Glebocki
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — Terry Glebocki, chief executive officer of Ocean Casino Resort has resigned from her position, a casino spokesperson said Monday.
"We thank Terry for her service as Chief Executive Officer since 2019 and wish her well in her future endeavors," officials said in a statement.
Glebocki has 30 years of financial management experience, serving previously as chief financial officer of Ocean and Tropicana Entertainment Inc.
When Glebocki joined Ocean, the location was on the verge of bankruptcy. Since then Glebockis has helped the property gets on firm financial footing. During her tenure, Luxor pumped more than $70 million into Ocean, paying down a portion of the property’s outstanding loan obligations and investing in capital improvements.
"(Glebocki) is leaving the property as a leading casino resort in Atlantic City," officials said.
Glebocki also serves as the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
In the weeks following their early July reopening, President Joe Lupo said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has seen more older gamblers return, particularly as the public becomes more aware of the health and safety protocols the casinos are following.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Temperature scanners make sure guests do not have fevers at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
An employee installs Plexiglass barriers at a table Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Some slot machines are disabled to allow for social distancing Thursday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Signs remind patrons to maintain social distancing Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hand sanitizer stations are set up on the floor Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
