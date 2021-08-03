Ocean, Bally's plan to build beach bars, concert venues

ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort's casinos have plans for beach front redevelopment.

Bally's and Ocean Casino Resort are looking to build seasonal beach bars and permanent entertainment venues between the dunes and the Boardwalk in front of their properties.

During a City Council meeting on June 16, two resolutions were approved allowing for each casino to begin negotiating redevelopment agreements.

According to the resolutions, Bally's beach bar and entertainment venue would be developed on beach lots 26, 27 and 28 between Arkansas and Indiana avenues.

While, Ocean's project would develop beach lots 39 and 40, between Rhode Island and New Jersey avenues.

"I would definitely encourage this very strongly," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said during the June 16 meeting. "Even though there are some negative aspects to the casinos, these entities have put a lot of money into the city they are employing a lot of people. They want to continue their development so I think we need to support these two (resolutions.)"

On July 21, council also approved a resolution for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to recognize a redevelopment plan at Ocean Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.