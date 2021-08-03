 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean, Bally's plan to build beach bars, concert venues
0 comments
featured

Ocean, Bally's plan to build beach bars, concert venues

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Casino Julydge (copy)

Ocean Casino Resort

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captures massive debris flows along the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar after monsoon rain in De Beque, Colorado, on July 31.

ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort's casinos have plans for beach front redevelopment.

Bally's and Ocean Casino Resort are looking to build seasonal beach bars and permanent entertainment venues between the dunes and the Boardwalk in front of their properties.

During a City Council meeting on June 16, two resolutions were approved allowing for each casino to begin negotiating redevelopment agreements.

According to the resolutions, Bally's beach bar and entertainment venue would be developed on beach lots 26, 27 and 28 between Arkansas and Indiana avenues.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While, Ocean's project would develop beach lots 39 and 40, between Rhode Island and New Jersey avenues.

"I would definitely encourage this very strongly," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said during the June 16 meeting. "Even though there are some negative aspects to the casinos, these entities have put a lot of money into the city they are employing a lot of people. They want to continue their development so I think we need to support these two (resolutions.)"

On July 21, council also approved a resolution for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to recognize a redevelopment plan at Ocean Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Shabazz said last week that this is also part of Ocean's redevelopment plan.

Both projects were set to be discussed by the city's Planning Board on Tuesday, but the discussion was delayed pending state approval of beach leases and Coastal Areas Facilities Act (CAFRA) permits.

Officials from Bally's and Ocean said there were no details about the projects that they could share publicly yet. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Planet X really lurking beyond Neptune?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News