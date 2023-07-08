OCEAN CITY — The city held its annual Freckle Contest on Wednesday at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk.

The contest was divided into five age ranges and was open to anyone who wants to compare the number of freckles on their face with others.

The winners of the 5-and-under category were Mackenzie Jordan of Philadelphia in first place, followed by Reed Gillespie of Medford in second place and Gabi Mininsohn of Gaithersburg, Maryland, in third place. Madison Jordan of Philadelphia received honorable mention.

The winners of the 6-to-8 category were Joseph Giglio of Havertown, Pennsylvania, in first place, followed by Colin Williams of North Wales, Pennsylvania, in second place and Demi Detullio of Dividing Creek in third. Adeline Horcher of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, received honorable mention.

The winners of the 9-to-12 category were Nora Mahoney of Syracuse, New York, in first place, followed by Logan Connolly from West Chester, Pennsylvania, in second place, and Grace Caldwell of Jackson in third place. Shane Jackson of Holland, Pennsylvania, received honorable mention.

Sean Friel of Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, won first place in the teen category, followed by Savannah Bell of Broomall, Pennsylvania, in second place and Kailee Kline of Spring City, Pennsylvania, in third. Kennedy Lewis of West Chester, Pennsylvania, received honorable mention.

Kelly Bickhart of West Chicago won first place in the adult category, followed by Lindsey Detullio of Dividing Creek in second place and Lisa Lessig of West Deptford in third. Karen Jeffers of Skillman received honorable mention.