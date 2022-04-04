Comics book fans enjoyed a weekend by the ocean on Saturday and Sunday as OC Con returned to the resort at the Music Pier.
General admission to the show was free, but there was an extra charge for a meet and greet with actor and voice actor Roger Clark, who is known for appearing in the videogame "Red Dead Redemption II."
There were also plenty of comic books and memorabilia for sale, discussion panels, costume contests and even a "Star Wars" trivia session as part of the event, which was sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library.
