OC bike parade set to roll, but the future is uncertain for SOCIA

It’s one of two bike parades over the weekend, with the Garden Civic Association’s parade still on for Sunday, July 4, starting at the parking lot at the foot of the Ocean City-Longport bridge and continuing along East Atlantic Boulevard to Beach Road. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the parade set to begin at 10.

Police keep the routes of both parades closed to traffic. Both are free for participants.

The city has had the bike parades on either end of the barrier island for many years, an integral part of many families’ July 4 visits. This year will see the return of several events that were canceled for 2020, including the fireworks set for 9 p.m. Sunday to be launched form a beachfront barge at Ninth Street. Before that, a kite flying contest and more are planned starting 7 p.m. near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk and the Ocean City Pops will perform a free patriotic concert on July 3 at Cary Stadium near the beach at Fifth Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fallon plans to head over to the South Ocean City parade on Saturday, around the corner from his second-floor home, to see if he can help out as he has for so many years. Once the holiday is over, the future of SOCIA remains uncertain.