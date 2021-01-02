David Dichter, who pushed for Atlantic City as hub for climate change studies, dies at 89

David Dichter saw great potential in Atlantic City as a hub for sustainability issues.

The retired geologist felt with its location, hotels, beaches and convention space, his hometown could be better suited than the United Nations' current climate change agency in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dichter died Monday after battling a number of health issues, according to his obituary. He was 89.

Dichter was born on New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City, where his father ran the Dichter Hotel. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, and his post-secondary education included an undergraduate degree in Asian studies in northeast India, graduate school at Clark University in Massachusetts and a Ph.D. in economic and political geography at Birkbeck College of London University. He served as a Peace Corps desk officer in Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington, D.C., a U.S. Foreign Service officer in Thailand and Burma, and did a three-year stint in the Marines, serving mostly in Japan.

He met his wife, Ruth, in Washington and moved to her native Switzerland to be with her. While in Switzerland, he worked with an intergovernmental organization in Geneva that eventually led to the creation of the U.N. Volunteer Program.