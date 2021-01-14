Oath Keepers’ use of Cape May County space challenged

“If it said that I was there, I’m sure that I was there,” Clark said when contacted after the county commissioners meeting. He said some of the names identified as members in the story were in a volunteer fire company with him, suggesting they may have invited him.

Saracco grew up in Cape May County. In his written comment, he said he understands that the county cannot play favorites, but questioned allowing what he described as an extremist organization to use public property, accusing the organization of being involved in domestic terrorism.

“The only response that I can give right now is that we have many groups that we allow to use the county facilities when they want to have a public meeting,” said Thornton. “We’ll look into it and check this group and see what their philosophy is.”

County attorney Jeffrey Lindsay advised county commissioners against commenting further in public. Lindsay did not respond immediately to a call and an email with questions about the process for applying to use the Old Court House, a historic building at 9 North Main St. that is best known as the site of political debates. The building dates to 1850.