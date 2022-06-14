 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Oakcrest student found with gun magazine, bullets during field trip

Oakcrest High School front file

Oakcrest High School, Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR CITY — A magazine and bullets for a firearm were found on an Oakcrest High School student during a field trip Monday, school officials said in a letter to parents.

As the school's seniors were boarding a bus after visiting the Egg Harbor City Lake Park for "Lake Day," two students reported seeing the magazine and bullets.

The bus's departure was delayed while the officers removed the student from the bus, the letter said.

The officer then contacted law enforcement, the letter said.

Hamilton Township police spokesperson Michael Tantum said Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the incident.

Egg Harbor City Police Chief Marcella Aylwin could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

No gun was located Monday, the letter said.

The student's identity is being withheld from the public, the letter said.

School officials stressed that they believe Oakcrest students and staff are not in any immediate danger following the discovery.

"As always, we take the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff as our priority," the letter said, directing parents with questions to Principal Mike McGhee or Superintendent James Reina.

