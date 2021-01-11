Oakcrest JROTC honors fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer with flag ceremony

MAYS LANDING — Although school is still virtual, Air Force JROTC Cmdr. David Flippen arrived to the entrance of Oakcrest High School on Monday morning dressed in his uniform.
The high school senior was there to perform just one solemn duty before returning home to start his classes: lowering the flag in honor of fallen New Jersey native and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
“Officer Sicknick is a retired veteran from the Air National Guard,” Flippen said, adding that he died “protecting our democracy.” “The highest standard, in my opinion.”
Sicknick, 42, died Thursday from injuries sustained while protecting The U.S. Capitol from rioters who illegally entered the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Flippen and retired Air Force Lt. Col. James Garcia, the school’s JROTC instructor, read aloud an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy honoring Sicknick as they lowered the American flag to half-staff. The governor's order calls for the flags in New Jersey to fly at half-staff until Sicknick is laid to rest.
In addition to Flippen and Garcia, just two of Oackrest's staff members were present for the ceremony, and they watched silently as the flag descended the pole.
According to Murphy's order, Sicknick, originally from South River (Middlesex County), served in the New Jersey National Guard Citizen as an Airman Staff Sergeant and was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1999 in support of Operation Southern Watch and Kyrgyzstan in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
After being honorably discharged, Sicknick became a police officer with the United States Capitol Police and most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit.
During his regular COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon, Murphy also took a few minutes to recognize Sicknick, and used the moment to also condemn those who have not spoken out against the actions of those who stormed The Capitol building.
Murphy said Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and then beaten with a fire extinguisher before he died.
"Once a New Jerseyan, always a New Jerseyan," said Murphy.
Sicknick's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Murphy, pointing to photos of rioters wearing anti-Semitic T-shirts last week in Washington, D.C., criticized those who in power who haven't condemned the attack.
"This is who your silence is enabling, this is who you are standing with," he said. "Think about what your silence in face of political violence is enabling."
Murphy also confirmed that the state is readying for a possible armed protest Sunday in Trenton. He said that everyone deserves the right to peacefully protest, but asked that everyone stay safe, and that anyone looking to counter-protest to stay home.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
