Oakcrest JROTC honors fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer with flag ceremony

According to Murphy's order, Sicknick, originally from South River (Middlesex County), served in the New Jersey National Guard Citizen as an Airman Staff Sergeant and was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1999 in support of Operation Southern Watch and Kyrgyzstan in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

After being honorably discharged, Sicknick became a police officer with the United States Capitol Police and most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit.

During his regular COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon, Murphy also took a few minutes to recognize Sicknick, and used the moment to also condemn those who have not spoken out against the actions of those who stormed The Capitol building.

Murphy said Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and then beaten with a fire extinguisher before he died.

"Once a New Jerseyan, always a New Jerseyan," said Murphy.

Sicknick's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Murphy, pointing to photos of rioters wearing anti-Semitic T-shirts last week in Washington, D.C., criticized those who in power who haven't condemned the attack.