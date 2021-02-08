NYC man identified as fatal shooting victim Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York City man was identified Monday as the victim of a Friday night shooting in Atlantic City, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Dameer Smith, 25, of New York City was located by Atlantic City police and emergency medical services in the roadway of the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue.
Smith was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead as a result of a single gunshot wound.
This investigation remains active by the ACPO Major Crimes and Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800, submit at tip to the Prosecutor’s Office website at www.acpo.org/tips.html, call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.