Nursing students administer 1,000th COVID-19 shot to Shore Medical Center staff

SOMERS POINT—Cape May County Technical School nursing students administered the 1,000th COVID-19 vaccine at Shore Medical Center last week. Since the roll out of the vaccine, the nursing students have single-handedly vaccinated all Shore staff who signed up, according to a news release.

Shore has provided CMCTS nursing students with clinical rotation experiences for many years. The current class has not only been administering vaccines but has helped to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ann Zilinek, a practical nursing program instructor from the school, said being a part of such an important moment in history and in medical history is priceless for the students.

“Giving these first COVID vaccines at Shore is an honor for us and our students," she said. "We appreciate that Shore allowed us to take part in this epic event.”

The students were also educated on the vaccine, how it works and potential side effects.

“The students were so well prepared that they were able to answer many of the vaccination questions as they administered them," said Barbara Juzaitis, another educator with the program. "They did a great job explaining possible side effects and comforting them during the process. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”