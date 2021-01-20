Nursing students administer 1,000th COVID-19 shot to Shore Medical Center staff

SOMERS POINT—Cape May County Technical School nursing students administered the 1,000th COVID-19 vaccine at Shore Medical Center last week. Since the roll out of the vaccine, the nursing students have single-handedly vaccinated all Shore staff who signed up, according to a news release.
Shore has provided CMCTS nursing students with clinical rotation experiences for many years. The current class has not only been administering vaccines but has helped to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ann Zilinek, a practical nursing program instructor from the school, said being a part of such an important moment in history and in medical history is priceless for the students.
“Giving these first COVID vaccines at Shore is an honor for us and our students," she said. "We appreciate that Shore allowed us to take part in this epic event.”
The students were also educated on the vaccine, how it works and potential side effects.
“The students were so well prepared that they were able to answer many of the vaccination questions as they administered them," said Barbara Juzaitis, another educator with the program. "They did a great job explaining possible side effects and comforting them during the process. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”
Zilinek says although Shore isn’t a big city teaching hospital, to the students, it feels that way.
“I’ve worked in teaching hospitals, and Shore really fulfills that role for our students," she said. "They are acknowledged, included and staff are always ready and willing to answer their questions. Our students feel very comfortable here.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Health officials at AtlantiCare are preparing to begin giving COVID-19 vacci…
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.