Nun’s retreat in Cape May Point connected to figure in the Underground Railroad

CAPE MAY POINT — Robert E. Mullock believes he has uncovered a piece of history that will save the sprawling beachfront building that has served as the Saint Mary by-the-Sea retreat center for more than a century.
The Sisters of Saint Joseph in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, plan to return the property to nature. The order announced those plans in 2016, and so far, members have not changed their minds.
In his latest appeal to preserve the structure, Mullock, a former Cape May Point commissioner, says the building was once owned in part by William Still. Still was an important abolitionist and both a chronicler and conductor of the Underground Railroad, the clandestine organization that helped thousands escape slavery in the South before the Civil War.
This took place decades before the building was constructed in 1889. It was originally the Shoreham Hotel. After that, and before the nuns purchased the building in 1909, it operated as a “home for aged and infirmed colored people.”
According to research presented by Mullock, Still bought the building with Stephen Smith, a former slave who bought his freedom and built an empire that included ownership of coal and lumber firms and a railroad. Historic reports state he was also a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
Smith’s summer house still stands in Cape May, across Lafayette Street from the former dilapidated church rectory Mullock helped transform into the Harriet Tubman Museum of Cape May.
According to Mullock, even before the hotel was built, the Cape May Point site had a connection to the Underground Railroad. He contends escaping slaves would row across the Delaware Bay from Delaware — a slave state that did not join the Confederacy during the Civil War — to New Jersey, a free state.
Guided by the Cape May Lighthouse, he said, they would land at the Whilldin Farm at the site, a family he said was sympathetic to the abolitionists, and then make their way north through a series of safe houses in Black communities or run by Quakers to ultimately reach Canada.
Mullock’s vision is for the historic building to be transformed into an environmental education center, with wings devoted to marine biology and to migrating species, along with an element that delves into this history.
Cecilia Rupell, a spokesperson for the order, said the sisters had heard from Mullock but had no intention of altering their plans. She said the declining membership of the order does not need a retreat of that size and that the order’s commitment to environmental stewardship leads them to return the site to its natural state.
They do not want to see the property redeveloped for other uses.
Plans were for a final season of retreats in 2021. The center was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and earlier this year the order announced that programs would not take place this summer, either. Still in the planning stage is a final ceremony closing the building after its long service, Rupell said, and finding an environmental or conservation organization to take over the site.
Mullock’s information has not changed that, she said.
“We have nothing in our archives that says that our sisters were involved with the Underground Railroad,” she said. Nuns from the order did serve as nurses during the Civil War, she said, including at Gettysburg and on hospital ships.
Mullock believes one of those ships also has a local connection. Wilmon Whilldin took over his father’s steamboat operation in Cape May. He joined the Union Army when the war began. According to Mullock, The Whilldin was one of the first hospital ships in the world, stationed close to battles and, he contends, staffed by the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
He also believes the sisters helped staff the old age home before they bought it and transformed it into a retreat. Rupell said she has seen no record of that, either.
This year is the 200th anniversary of William Still’s birth, someone Mullock believes will one day be as famous as Tubman.
Mullock has been involved in a number of historic preservation projects, including the renovated Chalfonte Hotel in Cape May, which his family owns, and the extensive reconstruction of the Tubman Museum, a project he worked on with many others in the community.
That project has attracted national attention. The building is owned by the Macedonia Baptist Church next door. Gov. Phil Murphy attended a ribbon cutting at the museum in September.
“The importance of the current Saint Mary’s building and site to Black history cannot be overstated,” Mullock said. “The site is important to the freedom of escaping enslaved persons. The building and site is the last remaining major historical building of William Still, the father of the Underground Railroad.”
Unlike neighboring Cape May, Cape May Point does not have an ordinance protecting historic buildings. It will be up to the sisters to decide the future of the site.
Mullock praised the religious order for looking after the building for 112 years, while most other grand hotels of the time have long since been demolished. And although he wants to see the building preserved, he said he respects what the sisters want to do with a beachfront property certain to be worth millions of dollars.
“They have planned to tear down St. Mary’s but replace it with a beautiful nature site rather than condos or other buildings,” he said. “How many people in Cape May Point, or anywhere, tear their own house to make it become open space?”
Many in the sleepy shore town have expressed sadness over the plans for the old building, which Rupell has also described as heartbreaking. Others have offered support for the plans on social media and other public platforms.
Last year, while still a member of the Borough Commission, Mullock led an effort to apply for a rural business development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to transform the site into a nonprofit nature and environmental center.
