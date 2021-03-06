Nun’s retreat in Cape May Point connected to figure in the Underground Railroad

According to Mullock, even before the hotel was built, the Cape May Point site had a connection to the Underground Railroad. He contends escaping slaves would row across the Delaware Bay from Delaware — a slave state that did not join the Confederacy during the Civil War — to New Jersey, a free state.

Guided by the Cape May Lighthouse, he said, they would land at the Whilldin Farm at the site, a family he said was sympathetic to the abolitionists, and then make their way north through a series of safe houses in Black communities or run by Quakers to ultimately reach Canada.

Mullock’s vision is for the historic building to be transformed into an environmental education center, with wings devoted to marine biology and to migrating species, along with an element that delves into this history.

Cecilia Rupell, a spokesperson for the order, said the sisters had heard from Mullock but had no intention of altering their plans. She said the declining membership of the order does not need a retreat of that size and that the order’s commitment to environmental stewardship leads them to return the site to its natural state.

They do not want to see the property redeveloped for other uses.