Numerous upsets in local school board races on Election Day

Tuesday’s election saw numerous upsets in local school board races as many incumbents failed in their bids for reelection.
A prime example is Ocean City, where 11 candidates vied for three open seats. Jacqueline McAlister was the lone incumbent to keep her seat with 1,295 votes. Fellow incumbents Suzanne Morgan (871) and H. James Bauer (593) fell short.
Elected were Henry Vanderslice with 1,809 votes and Chris Halliday with 1,481. Other candidates included Robin Schaffer (744), Ryan Leonard (898), Dale F. Braun Jr. (684), Conor Fleming (797), Liz Nicoletti (904) and Catherine Panico (1,032).
As with all the districts listed below, the results are unofficial pending the counting of mail-in ballots.
Incumbent Hamilton Township Board of Education President Amy Hassa also appears headed for defeat. She was one of four vying for three seats. Apparent winners are newcomers Beverly Porretto (2,793), Shawn Ankrah (2,570) and Harry Rogers (2,470). Hassa had 2,155 votes.
In Egg Harbor Township, incumbent Barbara Szilagyi won reelection for one of three seats with 4,264 votes. Also chosen were Juanita Hyman (4,426) and Regina Bongiorno (5,059). Sheikh Mahmud finished fourth with 3,793.
Nicholas J. Seppy won the race to fill an unexpired term with 4,042 votes, defeating incumbent Terre Alabarda (2,830).
Seven candidates ran for three seats in Atlantic City, with incumbent board President Shay Steele (925) as the top vote-getter. Fellow incumbent Ruth Byard (802) was also reelected along with Torres Mayfield (772). Other candidates included Michael A. Scott (656), Henry A. Green (623), Jennifer Speed (396) and Jarrod Barnes (677).
Six candidates sought three seats on the Hammonton school board. Thomas Attanasi was the lone incumbent to win a seat with 1,351 votes. Fellow incumbents board Vice President Mickey Pullia and member Erica Polito had 1,129 and 1,206 votes, respectively.
Winners included high vote-getter Kelly Donio (1,400) and Luke Coia (1,363). Sean Grasso had 982 votes.
In Linwood, four candidates vied for three seats. Board Vice President Steven Evinski was re-elected with 921 votes. Fellow incumbent Chris Schneider secured 1,055 votes and won along with newcomer A. Steven Pecora, the high vote-getter with 1,084.
Ryan Rendfrey won a race for an unexpired two-year term defeating Lisa Bonanno 782 to 676.
In Pleasantville, incumbents Richard Norris and Sharnell Morgan were reelected with 632 and 661 votes, respectively. Doris Rowell was elected with 557 votes. Incumbent Cassandra Clements (520) and Allen R. Maddox Sr. (452) were unsuccessful.
Augustus Harmon won in an uncontested race to fill an unexpired term with 916 votes.
In Cape May County, eight candidates ran for three seats on the Lower Township Elementary Board. Incumbents Monica DiVito and Michael Mader were reelected with 2,833 and 2,127 votes. Joining them was Lindsey N. Selby, who garnered 2,285 votes. Incumbent Stephen Lewis (1,616), Jason K. Felsing (1,892), Theresa Strunk (1,375), Samantha Rosenberg (1,577) and Anthony Monzo (1,680) were unsuccessful.
A very tight race took place in Middle Township, where incumbent board Vice President Stephanie A. Thomas and George Delollis were reelected with 3,280 and 3,264 votes, respectively. Kathleen Kindle was the high vote-getter with 3,665 votes. Cheryl McHale finished with 3,238 votes.
In Upper Township, incumbents William Holmes and Francis Newman held on to their seats with 2,310 and 2,259 votes. Brian Teeney earned the third seat with 2,639 votes. Kyle Johnson (1,895) and Kiernan Black (1,840) failed to capture a seat.
Five candidates sought three seats in Wildwood, including successful incumbents Vice President Ernie Troiano III (519 votes) and Roberta-Joy Taylor (455). Edward E. Harshaw (450) secured the third seat. Also running were R. Todd Keininger (263) and Juanita A. Jones (313).
In Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County, both board President Debbie Giannuzzi (2,060) and Vice President Jonathan Zimmerman (1,936) appear headed for defeat. Howard Berry (3,396), Laura Erber (3,162) and Pamela Zeleznok (3,045) captured the three seats.
Shannon Zimmerman bested four rivals for a seat on the Pinelands Regional High School board with 1,297 votes. Incumbent Jeff Bonicky (1,216), Maddelena Shemichen (1,142), Scott G. Ruch (942) and Marianna Jodice (715) rounded out the field.
In Cumberland County, Millville board President Kimberly Carty (3,955), Vice President Deborah Wettstein-Malone (3,765) and member Christina McCarron (3,305) all won reelection. Devonta Rogers (2,030) rounded out the field.
In Vineland, incumbents Alix G. Silva (6,652) and Inez Acosta (6,738) successfully defended their seats. They will be joined on the board by Renee Christine Fabbri (5,898). Also running were Eugene Medio (5,871) and Jeffrey Bordly (4,007).
LOCAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher Cottrell
|1,244
|X
|Megan Marczyk
|1,439
|X
Atlantic City (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Torres Mayfield
|772
|X
|Michael A. Scott
|656
|Henry A. Green
|623
|Jennifer Speed
|396
|Shay Steele
|925
|X
|Ruth Byard
|802
|X
|Jarrod Barnes
|677
|Write-ins
|14
Buena Vista Township (Buena Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sarah Mack
|1,034
|X
|Joseph A Perella Jr.
|1,094
|X
|Sabrina Futty
|980
|X
|Write-ins
|28
Egg Harbor City (Local), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dawn M Leeds-Smith
|260
|X
|Ammie Cramer
|240
|X
|Mary Ann Rogers
|183
|Stephen V Bouchard
|213
Egg Harbor Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Juanita Hyman
|4,426
|X
|Regina Bongiorno
|5,059
|X
|Sheikh Mahmud
|3,793
|Barbara Szilagyi
|4,264
|X
|Write-ins
|47
Egg Harbor Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Terre Alabarda
|2,830
|Nicholas J Seppy
|4,042
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Estell Manor, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Katherine E Mimler
|400
|X
|Sarah Ferrari
|389
|X
|Write-ins
|12
Folsom, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tiffani Dych
|264
|X
|John Thomas
|265
|X
|Daria Destefano
|295
|X
|Write-ins
|3
Galloway Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lois Garrison
|4,651
|X
|Write-ins
|26
Galloway Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Richard O Dase
|4,464
|X
|Alexa M Beshara-Blauth
|3,915
|X
|Madeline Avery
|4,053
|X
|Write-ins
|21
Hamilton Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
|3,572
|X
|Write-ins
|17
Hamilton Township (local) (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shawn Ankrah
|2,570
|X
|Beverly Poretto
|2,793
|X
|Harry Rogers
|2,470
|X
|Amy Hassa
|2,155
|Write-ins
|18
Hamilton Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Erickson
|3,407
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Hammonton, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erica Polito
|1,206
|Thomas F Attanasi
|1,351
|X
|Sean Grasso
|982
|Kelly Donio
|1,400
|X
|Luke Coia
|1,363
|X
|Mickey Pullia
|1,129
|Write-ins
|12
Linwood (Mainland Regional High School), vote for one
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jill T. Ojserkis
|1,508
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Linwood (local), vote for three
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|A. Steven Pecora
|1,084
|X
|Christopher M. Schneider
|1,055
|X
|Richard Gerhardt
|913
|Steven J Evinski
|921
|X
|Write-ins
|12
Linwood, unexpired 2-year term, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ryan Rendfrey
|782
|X
|Lisa Bonanno
|676
|Write-ins
|6
Longport, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Name
|Michael Schiavo
|207
Mullica Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joy A. Wyld
|878
|X
|Catherine L. Werner
|826
|X
|Christopher Silva
|873
|X
|Write-ins
|18
Northfield (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin Milhous
|1,413
|X
Northfield (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristin S. Elliott
|1,281
|X
|Deborah P. Levitt
|1,275
|X
Northfield (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Voters
|Winner
|Stephen F. Funk
|1,395
|X
Pleasantville, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sharnell S. Morgan
|661
|X
|Richard E Norris
|632
|X
|Cassandra Clements
|520
|Allen R. Maddox Sr.
|452
|Doris Rowell
|557
|X
|Write-ins
|6
Pleasantville, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Augustus Harmon
|916
|X
Somers Point (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jamie P. Moscony
|1,419
|X
|Charles L. Broomall Jr.
|1,450
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Somers Point (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John Conover
|1,538
|X
|Heather Samuelson
|1,292
|X
|Write-ins
|34
Weymouth Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Constance Anne "Connie" Reymann
|415
|X
|Write-ins
|95
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Avalon, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dorothy Lynn Schwartz
|471
|X
|Write-ins
|1
Cape May (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shaun Deignan
|629
|X
|Mark J. Le Munyon
|622
|X
|Joseph McKenna
|620
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Dennis Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Mariam F. Khan
|1,360
|X
|Kristi Siekierski
|1,359
|X
|Tami Kern
|1,452
|X
|Write-ins
|27
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Roy Abrams Jr.
|3,927
|X
|Kelly Cronin
|3,762
|X
|Gary Playford Sr.
|2,866
|Write-ins
|26
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Retta Matagiese
|4,736
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Lower Cape May Regional/Cape May (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Harry F. Sundstrom Jr.
|722
|X
|Write-ins
|7
Lower Township Elementary (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Monica M. Divito
|2,833
|X
|Jason K. Felsing
|1,892
|Michael Mader
|2,127
|X
|Stephen Lewis
|1,616
|Theresa Strunk
|1,375
|Lindsey N. Selby
|2,285
|X
|Samantha Rosenberg
|1,577
|Anthony Monzo
|1,680
|Write-ins
|25
Middle Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie A. Thomas
|3,280
|X
|George Delollis
|3,264
|X
|Cheryl McHale
|3,238
|Kathleen Kindle
|3,665
|X
|Write-ins
|60
North Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Laura L. Stefankiewicz
|850
|X
|Victoria Rozanski
|822
|X
|James P. Farrell
|789
|X
|Write-ins
|14
Ocean City, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jacqueline McAlister
|1,295
|X
|Suzanne Morgan
|871
|Henry (Disston) Vanderslice
|1,809
|X
|Robin Shaffer
|744
|Chris Halliday
|1,481
|X
|Ryan Leonard
|898
|Dale F. Braun Jr.
|684
|Conor Fleming
|797
|Liz Nicoletti
|904
|Catherine Panico
|1,032
|H. James Bauer
|593
|Write-ins
|26
Stone Harbor, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Day
|239
|X
|Robert A. Ross
|235
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Upper Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William Holmes
|2,310
|X
|Kyle Johnson
|1,895
|Brian Teeney
|2,639
|X
|Kiernan Black
|1,140
|Frances T. Newman
|2,259
|X
West Cape May, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Elaine Lawler
|294
|X
|Write-ins
|41
Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Roberta‐Joy (Bobbi‐Jo) Taylor
|455
|X
|Ernie Troiano, III
|519
|X
|Edward E. Harshaw
|450
|X
|R. Todd Kieninger
|264
|Juanita A. Jones
|313
|Write-ins
|15
Wildwood Crest, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William (Bud) Morey
|802
|X
|Michael D. Hawthorne Sr.
|482
|Toni D. Fuscellaro
|746
|X
|Write-ins
|1
Woodbine, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Wanda Young
|243
|X
|Alicia Larcombe
|174
|X
|Gregory Hudgins
|214
|X
|Write-ins
|6
Woodbine, unexpired two years, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Melissa Rodriguez
|261
|X
|Write-ins
|4
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bruno Iamonte
|2,381
|X
|Bonnie Levy
|2,456
|X
|Regina Tarnowski
|2,262
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|1,633
|Lauren Washburn
|1,471
|Justin Deemer
|1,030
|Tina Rose Yuli
|427
|Scott Sarno
|1,872
|John Murrin
|1,611
|Chris Velders
|1,454
|Andrew Gibson
|985
|Write-ins
|19
Beach Haven, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Caroline F. Labin
|345
|X
|Write-ins
|3
Eagleswood Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Halford
|198
|Lisa Betty
|217
|X
|Write-ins
|5
Eagleswood Township (local), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith L. Blight
|423
|X
|Write-in
|9
Lacey Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Harold (Skip) Peters
|5,493
|X
|Salvatore Armato
|4,590
|X
|Amanda Buron
|3,112
|Write-in
|252
Little Egg Harbor Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maddalena Schemichen
|1,142
|Scott G. Ruch
|942
|Jeff Bonicky
|1,216
|Shannon Zimmerman
|1,297
|X
|Marianna Jodice
|715
|Write-ins
|26
Little Egg Harbor Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Howard Berry
|3,396
|X
|Laura Erber
|3,162
|X
|Pamela Zeleznok
|3,045
|X
|Jonathon Zimmerman
|1,936
|Deborah Giannuzzi
|2,060
|Write-ins
|50
Long Beach Township (LBI Consolidated), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Colette Southwick
|885
|X
|Colleen Conway
|799
|X
|David S. McWilliam
|538
|Write-ins
|13
Ocean Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Evelyn “Sue” McDowell
|1,955
|X
|Brian D. Tart
|1,863
|X
|Write-ins
|42
Stafford Township (Southern Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Steven Berkheiser
|5,935
|X
|Keith Weidenhof
|5,756
|X
|Scott J. Waters
|5,853
|X
|Write-ins
|91
Stafford Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tammy Wagner
|5,940
|X
|Matthew Regulski
|5,741
|X
|Taylor Brennan
|5,755
|X
|Write-ins
|54
Stafford Township (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin J. Cooney
|6,076
|X
|Write-ins
|17
Surf City (LBI Consolidated), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristy Raber
|374
|X
|Write-ins
|4
Tuckerton (Local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Renee J. Gioiello
|630
|X
|Write-ins
|33
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bridgeton (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Ricardo Perez
|1,153
|X
|Dionne Edwards
|1,235
|X
|Mary Peterson
|1,221
|X
Commercial Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Carol Perelli
|669
|X
|Ronald Sutton
|590
|X
|Jessica Driver
|616
|X
|Larae Smith
|463
Deerfield 3 - year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jenna Harvey
|431
|X
|Placido Dragotto
|440
|X
|John Schwab
|429
|X
Downe (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Candy Stratton
|298
|X
|Albert Casper
|304
|X
Downe, unexpired (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Marylou Henderson
|333
|X
Fairfield (Cumberland Regional) 3-year term (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly Hall
|813
|X
Fairfield 3 year seat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Alta Lloyd
|764
|X
|Darlington Henry
|740
|X
|Michelle Kennedy
|770
|X
Fairfield unexpired (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Randolph Ferebee
|731
|X
Greenwich 3 year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Timothy Hunter
|218
|X
Lawrence (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristen Figueroa
|386
|X
Maurice River (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John Campbell
|601
|X
|Danna Phillips
|636
|X
|Stephen Kudla
|561
|X
Millville (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Devonta Rogers
|2,030
|Kimberly Carty
|3,955
|X
|Deborah Wettstein-Malone
|3,765
|X
|Christina McCarron
|3,305
|X
Stow Creek (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erin Hurff
|311
|X
|Courtney Mattus
|325
|X
|Kelsey Grisack
|196
|Rochelle Husband
|232
|Fred Hovermann
|249
|X
Upper Deerfield (Cumberland Regional) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Barbara Wilchensky
|1,166
|X
|Kenneth Jackson
|1,127
|X
Upper Deerfield (local) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Teresa Warburton
|1,144
|X
|Natale Pino
|1,122
|X
Vineland (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Alix G. Silva
|6.652
|X
|Eugene Medio
|5,871
|Inez Acosta
|6,738
|X
|Renee Christine Fabbri
|5,898
|X
|Jeffrey Bordley
|4,007
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.