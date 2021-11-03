Numerous upsets in local school board races on Election Day

Tuesday’s election saw numerous upsets in local school board races as many incumbents failed in their bids for reelection.

A prime example is Ocean City, where 11 candidates vied for three open seats. Jacqueline McAlister was the lone incumbent to keep her seat with 1,295 votes. Fellow incumbents Suzanne Morgan (871) and H. James Bauer (593) fell short.

Elected were Henry Vanderslice with 1,809 votes and Chris Halliday with 1,481. Other candidates included Robin Schaffer (744), Ryan Leonard (898), Dale F. Braun Jr. (684), Conor Fleming (797), Liz Nicoletti (904) and Catherine Panico (1,032).

As with all the districts listed below, the results are unofficial pending the counting of mail-in ballots.

Incumbent Hamilton Township Board of Education President Amy Hassa also appears headed for defeat. She was one of four vying for three seats. Apparent winners are newcomers Beverly Porretto (2,793), Shawn Ankrah (2,570) and Harry Rogers (2,470). Hassa had 2,155 votes.

In Egg Harbor Township, incumbent Barbara Szilagyi won reelection for one of three seats with 4,264 votes. Also chosen were Juanita Hyman (4,426) and Regina Bongiorno (5,059). Sheikh Mahmud finished fourth with 3,793.