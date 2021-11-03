 Skip to main content
Numerous upsets in local school board races on Election Day
Numerous upsets in local school board races on Election Day

Sports Issues
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Tuesday’s election saw numerous upsets in local school board races as many incumbents failed in their bids for reelection.

A prime example is Ocean City, where 11 candidates vied for three open seats. Jacqueline McAlister was the lone incumbent to keep her seat with 1,295 votes. Fellow incumbents Suzanne Morgan (871) and H. James Bauer (593) fell short.

Elected were Henry Vanderslice with 1,809 votes and Chris Halliday with 1,481. Other candidates included Robin Schaffer (744), Ryan Leonard (898), Dale F. Braun Jr. (684), Conor Fleming (797), Liz Nicoletti (904) and Catherine Panico (1,032).

As with all the districts listed below, the results are unofficial pending the counting of mail-in ballots.

Incumbent Hamilton Township Board of Education President Amy Hassa also appears headed for defeat. She was one of four vying for three seats. Apparent winners are newcomers Beverly Porretto (2,793), Shawn Ankrah (2,570) and Harry Rogers (2,470). Hassa had 2,155 votes.

In Egg Harbor Township, incumbent Barbara Szilagyi won reelection for one of three seats with 4,264 votes. Also chosen were Juanita Hyman (4,426) and Regina Bongiorno (5,059). Sheikh Mahmud finished fourth with 3,793.

Nicholas J. Seppy won the race to fill an unexpired term with 4,042 votes, defeating incumbent Terre Alabarda (2,830).

Seven candidates ran for three seats in Atlantic City, with incumbent board President Shay Steele (925) as the top vote-getter. Fellow incumbent Ruth Byard (802) was also reelected along with Torres Mayfield (772). Other candidates included Michael A. Scott (656), Henry A. Green (623), Jennifer Speed (396) and Jarrod Barnes (677).

Six candidates sought three seats on the Hammonton school board. Thomas Attanasi was the lone incumbent to win a seat with 1,351 votes. Fellow incumbents board Vice President Mickey Pullia and member Erica Polito had 1,129 and 1,206 votes, respectively.

Winners included high vote-getter Kelly Donio (1,400) and Luke Coia (1,363). Sean Grasso had 982 votes.

In Linwood, four candidates vied for three seats. Board Vice President Steven Evinski was re-elected with 921 votes. Fellow incumbent Chris Schneider secured 1,055 votes and won along with newcomer A. Steven Pecora, the high vote-getter with 1,084.

Ryan Rendfrey won a race for an unexpired two-year term defeating Lisa Bonanno 782 to 676.

In Pleasantville, incumbents Richard Norris and Sharnell Morgan were reelected with 632 and 661 votes, respectively. Doris Rowell was elected with 557 votes. Incumbent Cassandra Clements (520) and Allen R. Maddox Sr. (452) were unsuccessful.

Augustus Harmon won in an uncontested race to fill an unexpired term with 916 votes.

In Cape May County, eight candidates ran for three seats on the Lower Township Elementary Board. Incumbents Monica DiVito and Michael Mader were reelected with 2,833 and 2,127 votes. Joining them was Lindsey N. Selby, who garnered 2,285 votes. Incumbent Stephen Lewis (1,616), Jason K. Felsing (1,892), Theresa Strunk (1,375), Samantha Rosenberg (1,577) and Anthony Monzo (1,680) were unsuccessful.

A very tight race took place in Middle Township, where incumbent board Vice President Stephanie A. Thomas and George Delollis were reelected with 3,280 and 3,264 votes, respectively. Kathleen Kindle was the high vote-getter with 3,665 votes. Cheryl McHale finished with 3,238 votes.

In Upper Township, incumbents William Holmes and Francis Newman held on to their seats with 2,310 and 2,259 votes. Brian Teeney earned the third seat with 2,639 votes. Kyle Johnson (1,895) and Kiernan Black (1,840) failed to capture a seat.

Five candidates sought three seats in Wildwood, including successful incumbents Vice President Ernie Troiano III (519 votes) and Roberta-Joy Taylor (455). Edward E. Harshaw (450) secured the third seat. Also running were R. Todd Keininger (263) and Juanita A. Jones (313).

In Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County, both board President Debbie Giannuzzi (2,060) and Vice President Jonathan Zimmerman (1,936) appear headed for defeat. Howard Berry (3,396), Laura Erber (3,162) and Pamela Zeleznok (3,045) captured the three seats.

Shannon Zimmerman bested four rivals for a seat on the Pinelands Regional High School board with 1,297 votes. Incumbent Jeff Bonicky (1,216), Maddelena Shemichen (1,142), Scott G. Ruch (942) and Marianna Jodice (715) rounded out the field.

In Cumberland County, Millville board President Kimberly Carty (3,955), Vice President Deborah Wettstein-Malone (3,765) and member Christina McCarron (3,305) all won reelection. Devonta Rogers (2,030) rounded out the field.

In Vineland, incumbents Alix G. Silva (6,652) and Inez Acosta (6,738) successfully defended their seats. They will be joined on the board by Renee Christine Fabbri (5,898). Also running were Eugene Medio (5,871) and Jeffrey Bordly (4,007).

