Noyes Museum of Art building to be reborn as the new LifePoint Church later this year

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art in the Oceanville section, near the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, served for decades as place of creative and artistic enlightenment.

Later this year, the building makes the transition to a house of spiritual enlightenment when LifePoint Church begins to relocate from W. Washington Avenue in Pleasantville to the structure on Lily Lake Road.

"We are really excited about this new property," said Wayne Gillis, senior pastor with his wife, Paula Gillis, of LifePoint Church. "The church has continued to grow. We needed more room. We needed to be able to expand, so we have 7 acres total of property. We will have a larger parking facility and a larger overall building."

The church's current Pleasantville location is three-fourth of an acre at most, Gillis said. The Pleasantville church building is about 14,500-square-feet. The Noyes Museum building is about the same square footage as the Pleasantville building, but over a footprint that is twice as large, the pastor said.

In 2019, Senior Pastor Gillis started to look for a new location for his church and its 180-regularly attending members. The only building he saw online that he liked was the Noyes Musem of Art. He sent up an appointment with a realtor to see the building in person and fell in love with it.