ATLANTIC CITY — The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University was recently awarded $10,000 it intends to use on supporting a set of art courses for elderly Atlantic City residents.

The grant was awarded by the New Jersey Council on the Arts as part of its Creative Aging Initiative. The museum is the only Atlantic County organization out of 22 in New Jersey splitting the funding, Stockton said on Monday.

“Arts education and lifelong learning have longstanding priorities at the State Arts Council,” said Samantha Clarke, the council’s program officer for Arts Education and Lifelong Learning. “We look forward to providing new opportunities to reach older adults through the Creative Aging Initiative grant, and we’re especially excited to be working with both arts organizations and community-based organizations in this important work."

The classes would be offered to seniors housing in the Atlantic City Townehouse apartment building on Mediterranean Avenue.

Danielle Jonas-Staveckas, a program assistant at the museum, saw potential in art classes for seniors living there when she applied for the grant, Stockton said.

Local artist Valeria Marcus had previously taught art classes for the Noyes to adults 55 and over.

Marcus, a city resident herself, is an advocate for child abuse and domestic violence survivors, Stockton said.

“Her classes were met with such high praise,” Jonas-Staveckas said. “It felt like the perfect fit to hold classes once again, but on a larger scale to match the need and requests from Townehouse residents.”

Marcus and the Noyes will together form two residencies free to the facility's residents, teaching painting, art history and writing skills to 16 residents at the building's senior center and disabled independent living facility, Stockton said.

Each residency includes a monthly class from April to November.

One residency will focus on visual arts, and the second will combine visual arts and writing through narrative and art therapy-based applications.

“The goal of the classes is to provide aging adults with basic and intermediate visual arts instruction to build skills where they could practice and explore art as a means to communicate their personal feelings and experiences,” Jonas-Staveckas said.