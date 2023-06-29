ATLANTIC CITY — A new art exhibit that hopes to address the issues with gun violence will be on display starting Friday at the Noyes Arts Garage of Atlantic City.

The Souls Shot Portrait Project will serve as a platform for grieving families and artists that honor those who died as a result of gun violence. Each portrait represents a victim, serving as a reminder the impact gun violence has on families, friends and the surrounding communities.

“To create these portraits, artists participating in this project were randomly paired with families and friends of victims," said Laura Madeleine, the executive director and curator of the exhibit. "The artists meet with the families and friends and get to know who the person was in life through photographs, videos, mementos and the all-important stories. The artists then set out to illuminate the lives of these loved ones. The varied approaches and mediums used by the artists are a fitting testament to the unique qualities of each of the souls portrayed.”

The exhibit will run until Sept. 24 at the 2200 Fairmount Ave. location. The Arts Garage will hold a reception at 1 p.m. July 8.

The project began in 2016 in Philadelphia and has three exhibitions — one in Philadelphia, another in Pennsylvania and this one in New Jersey.

“The relevance of this exhibit is a commentary on where our society is today,” said Michael Cagno, the executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University. “This helps to humanize the issue, and it’s a good way to help have difficult conversations about gun control, gun violence and public safety.”

For more information on the project, go to soulsshotportraitproject.org.