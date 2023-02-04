ATLANTIC CITY — Doreen Khebzou and her friend Susan Lazarchick were looking at another artist’s work when a man wanted to ask Khebzou about her work.

The two spent a few minutes in front of her painting, “Bar Code.” It was one of 105 works on display for the next several months at the Noyes Arts Garage.

Khebzou, of Galloway Township, was one of several artists on hand — among the 103 total artists — for the opening reception of “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience” on Saturday afternoon.

The climate change exhibit opened Wednesday and will run until June 24. Art is on display at Arts Garage as well as the Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall in Hammonton.

Almost 100 people attended the reception’s first hour, with many more expected throughout the day. It was free to attend.

“I’m excited about the turnout,” Noyes Museum Executive Director Michael Cagno said. “A lot of the artists are from North Jersey, so that’s why we purposely had it on a Saturday so that it’s available and accessible for them to come down for the reception.”

The exhibit, featured as the New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition of 2023, features the largest group of participants in the museum’s history, Cagno said.

The museum received a $50,000 grant from the state last summer to stage the exhibit. The host of the Arts Annual Exhibition rotates each year among different museums, and the Noyes last hosted in 2016, Cagno said.

Artwork included sculptures, ink drawings, multimedia, photography, and oil and watercolor paintings. A pianist played music, and guests were invited to enjoy a spread of food and drinks at the center of the floor.

“This is a very relevant topic,” Cagno said. “It’s one that is not new. Artists going back to the 1800s like (Claude) Monet and (J.M.W.) Turner were capturing pollution on canvas. And here we are 200, 250 years later and we’re still having the same conversations.”

More workshops and events will be planned during the exhibit’s tenure, Cagno added.

The Noyes Arts Garage, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, is located on Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City. It houses two museums — the Noyes Museum of Art Galleries and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey — along with eight artist studios, a café and an art classroom.

The Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, open 7:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and until 7 p.m. during “Third Thursdays,” is located on Front Street in downtown Hammonton.

