Now you can buy alcohol at 7 a.m. on a Sunday in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A longstanding township rule that limited the hours alcohol could be sold on Sunday mornings went by the wayside this week.

The Township Committee on Monday night unanimously approved a change to an ordinance that will make Sunday the same as every other day — at least in terms of alcohol sales.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the 3-0 vote to approve, alcohol sales were prohibited before 11 a.m. Sundays. All other days of the week, alcohol sales were allowed to start at 7 a.m. for those holding township liquor licenses, with sales allowed to continue until 2 the next morning.

“When the law first came out pertaining to alcoholic beverages, Sunday was a day in which there was a late opening and that was usually to go to church or other religious services in the morning,” township Administrator Kim Krauss said when the ordinance was introduced March 1. “It takes out that regulation for Sundays, so Sundays just look like any other day of the week.”

So far, members of the committee have not heard any objection to the idea, Mayor Tim Donohue said last Thursday. Many people find it more convenient to shop early, he said.

“Somebody came to (Township Committeeman) Ike Gandy about it, one of the license holders,” he said. “We certainly didn’t see any harm to it.”

The change will apply to retail sales and alcohol sales at bars and restaurants.