Now is the opportunity for 'lasting change' between police, communities of color

"When I started to travel from different areas, I started to realize that I'm looked at more like an outsider," said Robinson, who went to college about an hour away from home at Rowan University in Glassboro. "So as I got older, I started to be more weary of my experience and interactions with the police."

Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, 27, of Atlantic City, is the current secretary and past advocacy chair for the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County as well as the co-chair of the NAACP Atlantic City chapter's education committee. Moreno-Rodriguez said the issues discussed Thursday were not insurmountable.

"The big thing is addressing inequality," he said." The second thing... is just transparency. Addressing these issues, I think, will put us on the right path."

After some lament that conversations such as Thursday afternoon's open panel had not occurred more frequently or sooner, the participants agreed that late was better than never.

"I think, in our society, this is the most important topic that we're dealing with right now," said New Jersey State Police Maj. Brian Polite. "This is something that we need to get right...(because) we're in a very particular moment in time where we have an opportunity to really make some lasting change."